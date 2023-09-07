Levy County declared a disaster area by federal government

Just a day after Hurricane Idalia ripped through Florida’s Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state on Aug. 31.
Levy is one of several counties along the Gulf Coast that has been declared a disaster area by the federal government. Others include: Citrus, Colombia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee and Taylor counties.
With the approval of the major disaster declaration, federal funding will be available to those affected by the storm in the areas listed above.
Assistance can include anything from grants for temporary housing and home repairs to low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners jumpstart their recovery.
Business owners and individuals who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.
If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
