More broadband internet funding is coming to several communities within Levy County.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced through the Broadband Opportunity Program $60 million in awards to expand broadband internet access in Florida’s unserved communities.
“This $60 million in awards brings our total investment in broadband to more than $226 million to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s under connected communities,” DeSantis said in a news release from the Governor’s Press Office. ”With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities.”
According to the news release, the awards will help support 22 projects in 19 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion, impacting close to 58,000 unserved residential, educational, agricultural, business and community locations.
Below is a look at some of the projects being awarded through the BOP that involve communities in Levy County.
Cities of Cedar Key and Chiefland, Towns of Otter Creek and Inglis, and Unincorporated Communities of Gulf Hammock, Old Town, Rosewood, Summer and Suwannee ($5,000,000) – to add 1,096.91 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,238 unserved locations within Dixie and Levy Counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 GB.
City of Williston ($25,000) – to add 20 square miles of fixed wireless coverage to provide 1,000 unserved locations within Levy County with minimum download and upload speeds of 100/20 Mbps.
According to the news release, the BOP is administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) “and funds the installation and deployment of broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing valuable access to telehealth, economic, educational and workforce development opportunities to offer a brighter future for all Floridians.”
“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Floridians won’t need to leave their hometowns to access education, healthcare and business resources due to lack of broadband Internet access,” Meredith Ivey, Department of Economic Opportunity Acting Secretary, said in the news release. “Small and rural communities across the state will be able to connect to fast, reliable broadband Internet at their home or business and can take advantage of the opportunities that accompany broadband Internet connectivity.”
For more information about the Office of Broadband and its initiatives, folks are encouraged to visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.