BRONSON — The Levy County Commission honored two citizens at its March 7 meeting.
Robert Lowyns was honored for his 14 years of service to the veterans and their spouses in Levy County, in addition to his service on the Levy County Planning Commission.
Levy County Veterans Service Officer Olajuwon White will be taking on the role.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Mr. Robert Lowyns for probably about 30 years,” Commissioner John Meeks said. “He’s always been a stand-up man, always been an excellent Levy County citizen. What Mr. Lowyns has done for the citizens and the veterans of this community goes well beyond any job he was paid to do. Thank you for your friendship and your guidance.”
Commission Chairman Matt Brooks added to Meeks’ comments.
“Not only did Mr. Lowyns help veterans in Levy County, but a lot of times veterans from surrounding areas, and really all over the state,” he said. “Mr. Lowyns took care of everybody. It did not matter.”
“The oath he took was to serve the citizens,” Brooks said. “For your service to your country, I greatly appreciate that. As a veteran, I appreciate your commitment to serving other veterans throughout the state of Florida.”
Brooks is a U.S. Army veteran.
The commission also honored Don Quincey for being inducted into the 2023 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is that I’m the first person from Levy County to be inducted into the Agricultural Hall of Fame,” Quincey said. “And I’m proud for our community. I’m proud for our county. I’m proud of the ag culture community that is within our county.”
Quincey praised the commission for its support of the farming community.
“Make sure that your regulation that you deal with is fair-handed and takes care of our economy, our ag folks and the rest of the citizens as well,” he said. “I know a lot of people feel that agriculture is the enemy. What they don’t really understand is that we feed them, and we provide an environment in most places for wildlife, and water storage and water recharge throughout our ranches and our farms. We’ll never stop the growth in our community, but we still need to have a good agricultural base.”
