Levy County Commission hears update on Waccasassa Water & Wastewater Co-op Project

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of County Commissioners heard an update on the proposed Waccasassa Water & Wastewater Cooperative Project at their latest meeting on June 6.
Leroy Marshall, Suwannee River Water Management District Chief Professional Engineer, gave the presentation. Referred to as W3C, the project would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek.
The three towns met in 2021 about the possibility of a regional water/wastewater entity. In order to start that process, they had to do a feasibility study. Funded study by Wetlands Solutions Inc., the study was completed in September 2022.
“We’d need a regional system that had a water plan up near the area of Bronson, with a water line that would go all the way down to Cedar Key, where you would also have taps for Otter Creek, Sumner, Rosewood and whatever communities would want a tap,” Marshall said, “and then, a system in Cedar Key to pop the sewage back to a new plant in the Bronson area, again picking up whatever communities are entities along the way, then treating that water and then using that treated water as reclaimed, or treating the water well enough that you can get it back in the ground.”
“WSI came up with a price tag of around $36 million for the water and around $69 million for the waste water,” he said.
Meetings and workshops have continued in Bronson, Rosewood and Cedar Key. This has allowed for the public to have input while planning continued. Commissioner John Meeks has been attending these meetings as the Levy County Commission’s representative.
“There’s been a lot of work to get it to where it is,” Marshall said. “The co-operative is being formed, the applications for the two projects are in and recommended by the Suwannee River Water Management District. The district has gotten to the point that we are looking at funding for the project.”
The Suwannee River Water Management District hopes to secure funding from the State Revolving Fund, which typically provides loans and not grants. However, communities like Levy can often have about 80 percent of the loan forgiven. W3C has also applied for additional money from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Alternative Water Supply funds.
The project is not set. And Bronson, Otter Creek or Cedar Key can leave the co-op at any time if funding is not secured.
