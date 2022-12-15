Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative

BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative.
As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek.
County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the Levy County Commission based on a workshop that was held in Bronson the previous week. Commissioner John Meeks has been attending these meetings as the commission’s representative.
One finding that did not sit well with the commission is the cost of the project. With a price tag of about $100 million, only about $40 million would be covered by grants. To cover the additional cost, the county would need to take out a loan.
“From the beginning, everything was always stated as there will be sufficient funding for this project available,” Meeks said. “Now, this is the first time that I remember seeing the loan program was the only way. We’ve been talking about preparations, we’ve been talking about other DEP grants, the (Alternative Water Funding) money. Clearly, it’s not enough to do the entire project, but it was enough to get the project going, to provide seed money, to get everything in place that needed to be there.”
“To do a more prudent feasibility study, in terms of financial, that’s really the key here,” he said. “I am not signing for a loan. I said from the beginning, I’m not signing for a loan. I said if this thing wasn’t funded outright, we didn’t want a part of it. Other than that, I still think this is a viable project. I think it is a project that is important to the region.”
“I think we need to sign a letter and just see what funds are out there,” Commissioner Desiree Mills said. “With keeping in mind that we do not want to go into debt for a loan.”
Ultimately, the commission voted unanimously to send a letter of support to the Suwannee River Water Management District to explore funding, with no commitment to forming the Co-op at this time.
