BRONSON — The warm temperatures didn’t stop folks from flocking to the Levy County Government Center June 14.
A crowd of roughly 40 people gathered outside in front of the building for a Flag Day ceremony hosted by the Levy County Board of County Commissioners. The event, which lasted about 30 minutes, featured refreshments, red, white and blue-themed attire/items and remarks from county officials and leaders as well as a few other guests.
The ceremony began with welcoming comments from Matt Brooks, Levy County Commission chairman.
“We must continue, everyday, pledging our allegiance to this flag and all that it stands for,” he said.
“To maintain our pride and honor for future generations, we must be purposeful in teaching our children what our flag stands for,” Brooks said. “We have to continue to impress upon them that freedom is certainly not free and what Ronald Reagan said is true. ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction’.”
Brooks’ comments were followed by the playing of the national anthem and a opening prayer from Hoss Marino, a U.S. Marine veteran.
Brooks then welcomed Commissioner John Meeks to the podium as the event shifted into the flag ceremony, which was conducted by members of the American Legion Post 236 of Bronson.
Those in attendance turned to their right and watched, as the American flag was raised up and down the flag pole by three of the legion’s members.
After the conclusion of the flag ceremony, Olajuwon White, director of the Levy County Veterans Service Office, U.S. Navy veteran and keynote speaker, was then welcomed to the podium.
As he spoke, White talked about what Flag Day meant to him.
“To me, Flag Day represents more than just a symbol,” he said. “It embodies the ideals and values that our flag represents. Freedom, unity, sacrifice and resilience. It represents the countless men and women who have fought, and continue to fight, ensuring that this flag waves proudly, signifying the enduring spirit of our nation.”
“Flag Day isn’t simply about honoring a particular design on a cloth,” White said. “It is more about taking time to reflect on our freedoms for which the flag stands (for). And always remember. The flag is a reminder of who we are.”
As the event was winding down, Jimmy Jones, director of the Levy County Construction & Maintenance Department and also a U.S. Navy veteran, took to the podium for closing remarks.
Jones discussed how grateful he was to have had the opportunity to listen to Marino, who he described as “a young guy that came through our area” and “represented our country with dignity.”
“I teared up back here (where Jones was standing during the ceremony) thinking of how much he’s become a man...the way he carries himself,” Jones said. “It’s just very, very, very impressive.”
“If you didn’t get goose bumps when you saw the flag going up and down, something is wrong,” Jones said, before proceeding to thank those in attendance for coming.
The ceremony ended with a closing prayer from Rev. Chuck Cook, of Long Pond Baptist Church in Chiefland. Folks then dispersed to the playing of patriotic music.
