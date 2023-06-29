Levy County BOCC hear update on business development

BRONSON — At the last Levy County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners heard an update from the Nature Coast Business Development Council. Scott Osteen, NCBDC Executive Director, addressed the board.
The Nature Coast Business Development Council handles economic development on behalf of Levy County.
NCBDC recently received a grant for the council to revamp their mission and vision statements. Osteen stated that there are several organizations that support current business in Levy County, and the council will be focusing on bringing in new business.
“Basically, we are looking to rebrand Levy County as a place that anybody looking to expand or move their business, we would make that as easy as possible to set it up,” Osteen said. “We would be painting Levy County as the best place to bring your company.”
“Seventy-two percent of our citizens currently travel outside of Levy County for their employment,” he said. “That’s a staggering number. We’re quickly becoming a bedroom community for Gainesville, for Alachua, or Ocala. The real problem is those people are also spending their paychecks in other counties. They sleep here, but they are earning and spending their dollar bills in another county.”
Osteen also made the argument that bringing development to Levy County would not add to road traffic but decrease it, since those people would not be commuting so far on our roads.
“What we can do for the quality of life for those 72 percent of citizens if we were able to provide them with local jobs here in Levy County, to have that extra hour to an hour and half everyday with their families; that’s ten hours a week they can spend with their families and not on the road,” he said.
The commission offered its continued support of the NCBDC, but also reiterated its support to the current businesses in Levy County.
“The recruitment of companies can be a difficult needle to thread because when you talk about wanting to drill down that 72 percent who are leaving here for jobs, I would encourage you to see what type of jobs those folks have,” Chairman Matt Brooks said. “Because if we’re just bringing companies here for more jobs, we could just be bringing more people here from other areas to fill those jobs. So, if the goal is to help local people find jobs, really look at how we are going to get those people (the 72 percent) back.”
Osteen said there are plans to look at the Levy County workforce and zero in on industries that would support those individuals.
The Nature Coast Business Development Council Board of Directors meet the second Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. in the meeting room of the College of Central Florida, Levy campus. The meetings are open to the public.
