Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most read stories
Articles
- Williston tops First Coast in shootout to improve to (2-0)
- Clean-up efforts underway in Cedar Key following Hurricane Idalia
- Hurricane Idalia: Who is open? Who is closed?
- Levy Arrest 08/20-08/27
- Emergency Notification
- The mustard seed Jesus was talking about
- Fallen Tree in Your Yard? Your Five Immediate Next Steps
- Is a Sam’s Club membership worth It?
- Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Levy County to give update on Tropical Storm Idalia
- Gilchrist County Arrest 08/20-08/27
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chiefland, FL
Right Now
- Humidity: 39%
- Feels Like: 96°
- Heat Index: 96°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 93°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:11:01 AM
- Sunset: 07:49:10 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 92°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 1 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 1 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 1 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.