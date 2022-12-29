Bell, Lydia Joann Age 61 of St. Petersburg, FL, booked 12/21/22 4:33 Batytery on Person 65 years of age or older, Surety/Cash $5,000.
Blacketer, Brittany, Age 28 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/29/22 12:35, Stalking, follow, harass, cyberstalk another, $0.00.
Boatwright, Colin Dave, Age 32 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/19/22 12:09, Hit and run/leave scene of crash involving damage to property, No Bond. DUI-Unlawful blood, alcohol, refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended, No Bond. Moving traffic violation, knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked, No Bond.
Bonavita, Joseph, Age 51 of Williston, FL, booked 12/25/22 13:52, Battery, touch or strike, Surety/Cash $25,000. Battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation, Surety/Cash $50,000. Obstructing justicer tampering in 3rd degree felony proceeding, Surety/Cash $25,000.
Brannin, Glenn Lewis, Age 53 of Old Town, FL, booked 12/21/22 00:13, DUI-Unlawful blood alcohol or drugs 4th of subsq offense, Surety/Cash $50,000. Refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended, Surety/Cash $15,000.
Buening Jr, Robert Lee, Age 33 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/24/22 1:55, Moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended, habitual offender, Surety/Cash $10,000. Drugs-possess controlled substance w/o prescription, Surety/Cash $50,000. Drug Equipment-possess and or use, Surety/Cash $10,000.
Curry, Joshua Paul, Age 23 of Williston, FL, booked 12/21/22 10:41, Out of county warrant, No Bond.
Davis, Brandy, Age 34 of Cross City, FL, booked 12/21/22 10:29, Probation violation, No Bond.
Duprey, Brandon J, Age 24 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/21/22 18:34, Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $40,000.
Foster, Kristina, Age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/24/22 3:25, Crimes against person, neglect elderly disabled adult without great harm, ROR. Resist officer, obstruct without violence, ROR.
Hefflin, Sharif Amir Dan, Age 22 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/25/22 22:46, Aggravated battery offender knew/should have known victim was pregnant, Surety/Cash, $100,000.
Hilburn, Ashley Ann, Age 42 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/23/22 17:36, Moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license, ROR.
Knight, Tony Joseph, Age 37 of Otter Creek, FL, booked 12/23/22 15:20, Probation violation, No bond. Probation violation, No bond.
Labar, Rosemarie, Age 60, address not provided, booked 12/21/22 11:02, Probation violation, Surety/Cash $5,000.
Lubin, Willis Natron, Age 25 of Ocala, FL, booked 12/20/22 16:05, Moving traffic violation, knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked, Surety $1,000.
Martinez, Adrian, Age 20 of Williston, FL, booked 12/25/22 4:55, Moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license, Surety/Cash $25,000. Cocaine possession, Surety/Cash $100,000. Drug equipment-possess and/or use, Surety/Cash $50,000.
Miller, Christina Marie, Age 45 of Williston, FL, booked 12/19/22 13:31, Making false report, knowingly give false info to LEO alleged crime, Surety/Cash $100,000.
Newsome, Stephanie Nichole, Age 32 of Archer, FL, booked 12/25/22 18:33, Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $10,000.
Newton, Norman Christopher, Age 53 of Lexington, KY, booked 12/23/22 16:35, moving traffic violation, knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked, ROR.
Paul, Jack Lee, Age 28 or Ocala, FL, booked 12/19/22 22:44, DUI-Unlawful blood alcohol or drugs, Surety/Cash $5,000. DUI and damage property, Surety/Cash $5,000. Moving traffic violation-operate motorcycle without license, Surety/Cash $500. Moving traffic violation-drive with suspended or revoked license, Surety/Cash $1,000.
Plymale, Shirley Marie, Age 60 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/21/22 20:05, Failure to Appear, ROR.
Ralph, Anthony Lee, Age 42 of Crystal River, FL, booked 12/20/22 at 16:21, Out of county warrant, No bond.
Roberts, Nathon, Age 41 of Morriston, FL booked 12/19/22 19:41, Moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended 1st offense, Surety/Cash $1,000.
Rodriguez, Pedrito, Age 77 of Williston, FL, booked 12/20/22 15:55, Sex Predator violation-failure to reregister as required, Surety/Cash $100,000.
Troncale, Christopher Chee, Age 42 of Bronson, FL booked 12/24/22 21:56, Possess cocaine, Surety/Cash $50,000. Drug equipment – possess and or use, Surety/Cash $10,000.
Vega, Daniel Joseph, Age 44 of Cross City, FL, booked 12/21/22 10:27, Probation violation, No Bond.
Waples, Logan Bradley, Age 20 of Tavares, FL, booked 12/22/22 12:13, Failure to appear, Surety/Cash $5,000.
Weeks, James Wallace, Age 46 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/24/22 21:50, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol or drugs, Surety/Cash $50,000.
Wheeler, Andrew Ray, Age 36 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/22/22 00:21, Moving traffic violation, operate motorcycle without license, ROR. Moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended habitual offender, Surety/Cash $5,000.
Wilkes, Virgina Leigh, Age 39 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/24/22 22:03, Moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended, 3rd or subsequent offense, Surety/Cash $25,000. Possess cocaine, Surety/Cash $50,000. Possess and or use drug equipment, Surety/Cash $25,000.
Workman, Tavion Treshaun, Age 21 of Largo, FL, booked 12/22/22 4:31, Moving traffic violation, drive while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, Surety/Cash $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.