FANNING SPRINGS — Levy County 4-H members participated in various events at this year’s Suwannee River Youth Fair, starting with the Dog Show on March 4 and ending with the Market Animal Sale Day on March 22.
Several of the 4-H members in Levy County earned top awards during the fair. Our 4-H members participated and placed in the Beef Heifer Show, Fat Steer Show, Feeder Steer Show, Swine Show, Horse Show, Livestock Judging Contest, Poultry Show, Rabbit Show, Cavy Show, Record Book Contest, BBQ Contest, Ag Life Contest, Cupcake Decorating Contest and the new Tablescaping Contest.
We would like to congratulate all of our 4-H members who received an award and placed during the 2023 Suwannee River Youth Fair. Every member did such an amazing job. Thank you to all who participated in this year’s fair!
BBQ Contest – Primary Class winners included: Eli Prevatt (1st) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club, Hallee Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club, Jake Dickens (3rd) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Raegann Jerrels (4th) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club.
Junior Class winners included: William Conquest (1st) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club, Bailey Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club and Jadyn Mathis (6th) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club.
Cupcake Decorating Contest – Primary Class winners included: Hallee Bird (1st & Best of Show) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club, Raegann Jerrels (2nd) of the Kountry Kids 4-H Club and Zoey Whitehurst (3rd) of the Williston Wrangler 4-H Club.
Junior Class winners included: Lilly LeMieux (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club and Ross Whitehurst (2nd) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club.
Senior Class winners included: Kinsley Haire (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club.
Tablescaping Contest – Best of Show and Primary First Place was Raegann Jerrels of Kountry Kids 4-H Club and Hallee Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club.
Junior Class winners included: Carlaine Jerrels and Darbi Davis (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club and Jadyn Mathis and Jade Thompson (3rd) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club.
Ag-Life Contest – Junior Class Winners included: Bailey Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club (6th).
Record Book – Non-Market Animal winners consisted of: Primary Class winners Macie Mills (1st) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club, Hallee Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club and Austin Pelt (3rd) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club and Junior Class winners Elle Fugate (1st) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Bailey Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club.
Market Animal winners consisted of: Primary Class winners Maybree Whitehurst (1st), Tucker Whitehurst (2nd) and Reeden Cason (3rd) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club.
Livestock Judging – Primary Class Winners included: The First Place Team made up of Hallee Bird, Caraline Jerrels, Darbi Davis and Raegann Jerrels and the Third Place Team made up of Emmalee Sache, Eli Prevatt and Jacob Cannon. Sache received 1st High Individual in the Primary Class and Hallee Bird received 2nd High Individual.
Poultry Showmanship – Primary Class Winners consisted of: Clara Dickens (1st), Jake Dickens (2nd) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Remmie Meeks (3rd) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club.
Rabbit Showmanship – Junior Class winners included: Jim Mullis (1st) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club. Overall Grand Champion was Julietta Mulligan of Outdoor Adventures 4-H Club and Reserve Champion was Clara Owens of Outdoor Adventures 4-H Club.
Cavy Show – Reserve Champion was Joshua Mullis of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club.
Dog Showmanship – Liam Meeks received the Novice Award and Carson Meeks was named the Junior High Point.
Heifer Showmanship winners included: Primary Class winners Raegann Jerrels (1st) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club, and Hallee Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club.
Junior Showmanship winners included: Bailey Bird (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club. Homegrown Heifer Show 3rd overall was Landrie Locke of Wekiva Run 4-H Club. Grand Champion of the Heifer Show was Raegan Jerrels of Kountry Kids 4-H Club and Reserve Champion was Bailey Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club.
Hallee Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club placed 4th overall in the Heifer Show and Caraline Jerrels placed 5th overall. The 4-H club placed 4th overall in the Heifer Show. Newt Jennings of the Williston Wranglers 4-H Club exhibited the Grand and Reserve Champion in the American Show.
Horse Showmanship Junior winner was Elle Fugate of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club. Horse Versatility Junior winner was Elle Fugate of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club. Horse Performance Junior Grand Champion was Elle Fugate of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Reserve Champion was Darby Grant of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club.
Horse Performance Senior Reserve Champion was Arri Grant of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club. In the Horse Speed, Junior Grand Champion was Elle Fugate of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Reserve Champion was Lhaynnee Rogers of Bit of Both 4-H Club. Arri Grant of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club received Senior Reserve Champion in the Speed events.
Fat Steer Showmanship Winners included: Primary Class winners Maci Mills (1st) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club, Hallee Bird (2nd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club and Raegann Jerrels (3rd) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club.
Junior Showmanship winners included: Baily Bird (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club. Raegann Jerrels of Kountry Kids 4-H Club received Grand Champion in the homegrown division, Bailey Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club received Reserve Champion and Hallee Bird of Wekiva Run 4-H Club placed 4th overall. Raegann Jerrels also won the overall Grand Champion for the Fat Steer Show.
Feeder Steer Showmanship Primary Class Winners included: Caraline Jerrels (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club, Newt Jennings (2nd) of Williston Wranglers 4-H Club and Emmalee Sache (3rd) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club.
Showmanship Junior Class Winners included: Vaden LeMieux (1st) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club. Emmalee Sache of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club was named as the Reserve Grand Champion in the homegrown division with Vaden LeMieux placing 5th overall. Caraline Jerrels was named overall Grand Champion of the Feeder Steer Show.
Swine Showmanship Winners – Primary Class Winners included: Maci Robinson (2nd) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club and Jaxson LeMieux (3rd) of Wekiva Run 4-H Club. Junior Class winners included: William Conquest (2nd) of Kountry Kids 4-H Club.
Senior Class winners included: Regan Varnes (1st) of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club. Varnes also received the overall Supreme Showmanship Award. William Conquest of Kountry Kids 4-H Club placed first in Division 1 and Regan Varnes of Kountry Bumpkins 4-H Club placed first in Division 2. Varnes also received 5th overall for her pig.
The 4-H is an all-inclusive youth organization that offers a variety of youth involvement ranging from school-based programs to community clubs. Students are encouraged to join 4-H and find their passion by exploring the many opportunities the program has to offer. Enrollment is still open for the 2020-2021 year through the Florida 4HOnline web portal: v2.4honline.com.
For more information about the Levy County 4-H Program, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 352-486-5131.
