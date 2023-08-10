Levy County 4-H Round-Up

BRONSON — The public is invited to join the Levy County 4-H program at their annual Open House.
Have you heard of 4-H? Are you interested in learning more about the program and what 4-H clubs do? Would you like to learn about the different projects your youth may participate in? Then this is the perfect event for you and your family!
Families will have the opportunity to meet members and leaders of the Levy County 4-H Clubs, learn how to enroll in 4-H, as well as enjoy different activities and light refreshments.
The open house will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Levy County Extension Office (625 N. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, FL 32621).
An important aspect of 4-H is service! Those attending are encouraged to bring a canned good item, or two, to be donated to those in need in our community!
The 4-H Program is an all-inclusive youth organization that offers a variety of youth involvement ranging from school-based programs to community clubs. Youth are encouraged to join 4-H and find their passion by exploring the many opportunities the program has to offer. Enrollment for the 2023-24 4-H year has begun and can be completed through the 4-H Online web portal – https://v2.4honline.com/.
For more information about the Levy County 4-H Program, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 352-486-5131 and ask for Jessica Emerson, 4-H Agent, or email jessicas emerson@ufl.edu.
