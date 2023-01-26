BRONSON — Dedicated Levy County 4-H members made their way to showcase their skills and talents during the 2023 County Events program at the UF/IFAS Extension office on Jan. 14, despite the cold weather.
There were 19 registrations for this year’s event. Events included: Demonstrations, Illustrated Talks, Public Speaking, Photography and Share the Fun. County Events allows 4-H members to share about their projects and hobbies in a way that strengthens their skills in communication, self-motivation and planning. Judges at this year’s event learned how to make s’mores dip, plant a garden rug, and enjoyed theatrical, vocal, and instrumental performances and much more!
We would like to congratulate all our 4-H members who received ribbons and our Cloverbud members for their participation. Every member did such a great job. Thank you to all who participated in this year’s County Events!
Cloverbud Participation: Brooklyn Craig – Photography, Jairemy Simmons – Photography & Share the Fun.
Juniors: Austin Pelt – Creed Contest (Blue Ribbon), Share the Fun (White Ribbon), and Photography (Blue, Blue, Red, Red Ribbons); Chaney Breeden – Share the Fun (White Ribbon); Remmie Meeks – Share the Fun (Red Ribbon); Cooper Craig – Demonstration (Red Ribbon); Skyla Brooks & Haylee Craig – Team Demonstration (Red Ribbon); Haylee Craig – Photography (Blue Ribbon), Everly Breeden- Demonstration (Red Ribbon).
Intermediates: Elle Fugate – Illustrated Talk (Blue Ribbon), Jadyn Mathis – Photography (Red Ribbon), Share the Fun (Blue Ribbon), Public Speaking (Blue Ribbon), Graeson Kosch – Photography (Blue, Red, Red Ribbons).
Seniors: Raegan Kosch – Photography (Blue, Red, Red, Red Ribbons), Regan Varnes – Demonstration (Blue Ribbon), Share the Fun (Blue Ribbon), Casey Owens – Public Speaking (Red Ribbon).
For more information on how your child can join 4-H and be involved in events like County Events, please contact the Levy County 4-H Program by calling 352-486-5131 or sending an email to levy4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
4-H is an all-inclusive youth organization that offers a variety of youth involvement ranging from school-based programs to community clubs. Students are encouraged to join 4-H and find their passion by exploring the many opportunities the program has to offer.
