Levy Blue Springs in Bronson and Henry Beck Park in Gulf Hammock reopened to the public Friday, June 30 after being closed for more than a week due to flooding issues.
The two areas had closed June 22, which was during a week where Levy County saw a significant amount of rainfall, leading to flooding issues in portions of the county.
John MacDonald, Levy County Emergency Management director, told the Levy Citizen in a June 26 phone interview that during a seven-day stretch, the Otter Creek and Gulf Hammock area had received between 8-10 inches of rain while the Williston, Morriston and Bronson area saw between 10-15 inches of rain. These numbers MacDonald provided were updated totals he had received from the National Weather Service.
