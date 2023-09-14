Avis, Stephen Wayne, of Inglis, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Battery touch or strike, Surety/cash $5000.00.
Ballou, Loriann, of Inglis, FL, booked 09/09/2023, Out-of-county warrant, Out-of-county warrant, Cash only $2184.00.
Brown, Steven Allen, of Inglis, FL, booked 09/06/2023, Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
Buncik, Dakota, of Trenton, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Moving traffic viol drive while LIC susp 1st off, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Carter, Jason Eric, of Ocala, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Moving traffic viol knowingly drive while LIC suspended revoked, Surety/cash $0.00.
Daughtery, Jonathan, of Inglis, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Drug equip-possess and or use, Surety/cash $1000.00.
Davis, Jason M, of Bell, FL, booked 09/08/2023, DUI-unlaw BLD Alch DUI and damage property, Surety/cash $10000.00, DUI-unlaw BLD alch refuse to submit DUI test after lic susp, $20000.00, Battery on officer firefighter EMT etc, Surety/cash$10000.00, Resist officer with violence, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Dial, Dylan Paul, of Gainesville, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Moving traffic viol operate motor vehicle WO valid license, Surety/cash $500.00, Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
Diaz, Orellana Jose, of North Miami Beach, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Moving traffice viol operate motor vehicle WO valid license, Surety/cash $500.00.
Goodell, Christopher, of ST Petersburg, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Prob violation, Prob violation.
Halle, Rosemary, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/09/2023, Drug-sell sell methamphetamine, Surety $50000.00.
Henry, Latosha, of Williston, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Battery touch or strike, Surety/cash $2500.00, Resist officer obstruct WO violence, Surety/cash $1000.00.
Kelly, Christopher Glenn, of Williston, FL, booked 09/06/2023, Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
Kiehl, Travis Michael, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Battery 2nd or subsq off, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Lawson, Samantha, of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Weekender.
Lord, Robby, of Crystal River, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Failure to appear, failure to appear, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Mayes, Jermey Jamal, of Bronson, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Indecent exposure of sexual organs, Surety/cash $150000.00, Resist officer obstruct WO violence, Surety/cash $10000.00, Drug equip-possess and or use, Surety/cash $5000.00.
Mcbride, Sharon E, of Morriston, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Making false report knowingly give false info to Leo alleged crime, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Mcdonald, Justice, of Ceder Key, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Resist officer obstruct WO violence, $500.00.
Myers, Glen Lee, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/04/2023, Failure to appear, failure to appear, Surety/cash $1000.00.
Nickerson, Anna, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
Osorio, Didier, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Moving traffic viol operate motor vehicle WO valid license, Surety/cash $0.00.
Patterson, Francine Leona, of Chiefland, FL, booked 09/08/2023, Damage prop-crime mishch over 200 dols under 1000 dols, Surety/cash $1000.00, Burgl occupied dwelling unarmed, Surety/cash $10000.00, Larc petit theft 1st degree 100 less 300 dols, Surety/cash $2500.00.
Pippin, Amber Nichole, of Ceder Key, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, Drugs-possess centrl sub WO prescription, Drug equip-possess and or use.
Pippin, Joshua Adam, of Trenton, FL, booked 09/10/2023, Public order crimes illegal use of dairy case or egg basket etc, Drug-possess cntrl sub WO prescription, Drug equip-possess drug Paraphernalia advertise, Prob violation prob violation.
Quinn III, Vaughn Judge, of Ceder Key, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Condit release violation pre trial release cond viol for domest viol, Surety/cash $50000.00.
Robinson, Jahmel Diwu, of Williston, FL, booked 09/06/2023, Burgl occupied dwelling unarmed, Surety/cash $250000.00, Larc grand theft 300less than 5k dols, Surety/cash $10000.00.
Robinson, Jeffrey, of Williston, FL, booked 09/05/2023, Disturbing peace breach of the peace, ROR.
Sanders, Varsell, of Levy, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Withhold support NON support of childern or spouse, Surety/cash $1070.00.
Simmons, Joseph Gabriel, of Archer, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Prob violation, NO BOND, Prob violation, NO BOND.
Touchton, Bobby Fred, of Ceder Key, FL, booked 09/07/2023, Marijuana-possess not more than 20 grams, Surety/cash $2500.00, Drug equip-possess and or use, Surety/cash $1500.00.
Valentine, Isiah, of Williston, FL, booked 09/06/2023, Prob violation Prob violation.
