BALEY, CHRISTINE ANN, of Yankeetown, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Failure to appear, Failure to appear, Surety/cash $2500.00.
BELL, SARAH, of Chiefland, FL, Booked 08/22/23 Public order crimes criminal attempt solicit conspire capital FEL, ROR. Cocaine-possess wit sell ETC WI 1000ft worship/busn SCH II, Surety/cash $35000.00. Cocaine-sell WI 1000ft worship or BUSN SCH II, ROR. Prob violation, Prob violation, No bond. Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
BRUM, EVELYN, of Fanning Springs, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Moving traffic viol drive while LIC susp 1st off, Surety/cash $5000.00. Fraud-imperson false ID given to leo, Surety/cash $5000.00.
CHILDS, KIMBERLY OLIVER, of Williston, FL, Booked 08/22/23 DUI-unlaw bld alch DUI Alcohol or drugs, Surety/cash $10000.00.
CLARK, DANIEL JOSHUA, of Wellborn, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Weekender.
DANGLER, ANTHONY JOSEPH, of Gainesville, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Out-of-county warrant, Out-of-county warrant, NO BOND.
DIBENE, TANYA LYNN, of Inglis, FL, Booked 08/26/23 Battery touch or strike, Surety/cash $1000.00, Out-of-county warrant, NO BOND.
EMINO, JAMES PATRICK, of Archer, FL, Booked 08/21/23 Battery touch or strike, Surety/cash $0.00.
GLENDENING, GARY WILLIAM, of Old Town, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Out-of-county warrant, Out-of-county warrant, Surety/cash $3000.00.
HARRELSON, CHRISTIAN BRATT, of Trenton, FL, Booked 08/24/23 Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
HAWKINS, JEFFERY DEANDRE, of Chiefland, FL, Booked 08/24/23 Opium or deriv-possess wit sell deliv 1000ft worship or BUSN SCH I/II, Surety/cash $5000.00. Drugs-sell WI 1000ft worship-busn steroids SCH III, Surety/cash $10000.00.
HOLLAND, STEVEN FORD, of Chiefland, FL, Booked 08/27/23 Fail to reg as sex pred WI 48 hours, Surety/cash $100000.00.
JAKEWAY, MARY, of Fanning Springs, FL, Booked 08/22/23 Battery on person 65 years of age or older, ROR.
JAMES, ASHLEY NICHOLE, Of Ceder Key, FL, Booked 08/27/23 Withhold support non support of children or spouse, Cash Only $2070.00.
KIRKLAND, ROBERT WAYNE, Of Williston, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Withhold support non support of children or spouse, Cash Only $1270.00. Prob violation, Prob violation, NO BOND.
KNIGHT, TONY, of Otter Creek, FL, Booked 08/27/23 Failure to appear, failure to appear, Surety/cash $1000.00.
MACON SR, XAVIER LEE, of Chiefland, FL, Booked 08/24/23 DUI-unlaw BLD Alch DUI alcohol or drugs, Surety/cash $1000.00.
MARRITT, NIKKI, of Trenton, FL, Booked 08/22/23 Out-of-county warrant, Out-of-county warrant, NO BOND.
MINCEY, KENARD, of Williston, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Battery touch or strike, Surety/cash $10000.00.
NAPIER, DESSTINEE KATHLEENA, of North Florida, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Drugs-possess cntrl sub wo prescription, Surety/cash $1000.00. Marijuana- posses not more than 20 grams, Surety/cash $500.00. Drug equip-possess and or use, Surety/cash $500.00.
POPEJOY, MELISSA MAY, of Ocala, FL, Booked 08/25/23 DUI-unlaw BLD alcohol or drugs, Surety/cash $1500.00. Moving traffic viol drive while LIC susp 1st off, Surety/cash $1500.00.
REESE, JAMAYA SHANNA, of Arlington, TX, Booked 08/23/23 Pass forged alter bank bill note check draft, Surety/cash $10000.00.
ROBINSON, DEMYKAL, of Williston, FL, Booked 08/26/23 Out-of-county warrant, Out-of-county warrant, Surety/cash $1000.00.
SAVICKY, ROBERT ALAN, of Moriston, FL, Booked 08/23/23 Aggrav battery person uses a deadly weapon, DOC.
SCHOEFFEL, JAMES ALLEN, of Morriston, FL, Booked 08/22/23 Contempt of court viol injunction protection domestic violence, ROR.
SMITH, AARON, of Bronson, FL, Booked 08/25/23 Weekender.
WATKINS, KAYLEAN MARIE, of Bell, FL, Booked 08/26/23 Battery on officer firefighter EMT ETC, Surety $50000.00. Resist officer obstruct WO violence, Surety $5000.00. Disorderly intox disorder intox public place cause disturbance, Surety $500.00.
WILKERSON, GARRETT, of Bronson, FL, Booked 08/27/23 Nonmoving traffic viol attach registration license plate not assigned, Surety/cash $0.00. Moving traffic viol drive with suspended license subsq off, Surety/cash $0.00. Possession of weapon or ammo by convicted FLA felon, Surety/cash $0.00.
