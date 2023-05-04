Level up your Mother’s Day gift

Are you looking for a unique experience for mom, or yourself, this Mother’s Day? An in-person gardening experience makes a great gift.
That special person will be guided in crafting, planting and growing a unique, one-of-a-kind gardening container. This experience and gift will be enjoyed for many years. Meet at the Levy County Extension Center, 625 N. Hathaway Ave., Bronson, Tuesday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be a $22 materials fee. Workshop limit is 18 participants. First come, first serve. Check payable to: University of Florida. Memo: Gift Hypertufa. Mail to: Levy Extension Center, PO Box 219, Bronson, 32621. Pre-registration is suggested. Please include a phone number on check.
This is an indoor/outdoor event. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and closed-toe shoes. If you have questions about these or other gardening practices, call Barbara at 352-486-5131. Until next time – Happy Gardening!!
All extension and services are open to all without regard to race, color, age, sex, religion, national origin or handicap.
