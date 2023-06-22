INGLIS — A routine traffic stop for no headlights turned up something much bigger for two Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to a LCSO news release, on June 10, deputies Joe Wilber and Nelson Macias were patrolling in Inglis at approximately 8:40 p.m. when they noticed a noticed a Kia SUV operating with no headlights.
The two deputies proceeded to conduct a traffic stop, where they could smell the odor of recently-burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the SUV was then conducted.
According to the news release, the deputies found a pill bottle that contained 1.7 grams of marijuana as well as one oxycodone pill in the driver’s door panel. They also discovered 28 grams of methamphetamines that was hidden in the center console.
Both the driver and passenger did not have medical marijuana cards, according to the news release.
The driver, 52-year-old Carrie Esiel, of Inglis, was arrested and is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines. Her bond has been set at $50,000.
The passenger was released at the scene and faces no charges.
