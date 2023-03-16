A recently added piece of equipment at the Levy County Detention Center continues to pay off for the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, Kayla Hicks, 29, of Wesley Chapel, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Feb. 28 for driving under the influence. The officer who arrested Hicks, trooper Kevin Davis, was suspicious that she was in possession of more contraband. However, during his arrest procedures, he did not find anything.
Upon arrival at the Levy County Detention Center, Hicks was instantly escorted by detention officers to the Tek84 Body Scanner, a piece of equipment purchased by the sheriff’s office roughly two years ago. Tummond said a foreign object was found concealed inside of Hicks following the completion of the scan.
Tummond said a strip search was then conducted by officers, which led to the recovery of a tube holding marijuana. The contraband was collected by Davis for evidence.
The contraband finding resulted in Hicks, who was initially arrested for DUI, also being charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession of marijuana, according to Tummond. She was held on a $72,500 bond and was released after posting bond on March 1.
Tummond said the body scanner is used daily by the staff at the detention center and that anyone arrested within Levy County’s jurisdiction is subject to an examination by the piece of equipment. Since implementing the piece of equipment, the detention center has seen a decline in contraband, including illegal drugs, smuggled into the general population of inmates being held in the facility.
