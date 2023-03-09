LCSO: Officer-involved shooting under investigation by FDLE

Two Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent officer-involved shooting.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and EMS responded to a report of an individual attempting suicide by overdose at a residence in the Williston Highlands subdivision on NE 151 Terrace.
When the two officers arrived on scene, they were approached by a man armed with a handgun. Tummond said the deputies told the individual to drop his gun, but he rushed at them instead.
Both of the officers fired their weapons, leading to the man being struck by gunfire. Tummond said the 37-year-old white individual died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The two deputies were not hurt during the altercation.
Tummond said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has been asked to complete the investigation. The crime scene is still currently active.
Per the agency’s policy, both of the deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finished. Tummond said no names will be released until the FDLE completes the investigation and that there is no present threat to the community.
