LCSO investigating Easter homicide

BRONSON — The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday in Bronson.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the sheriff’s office 911 Center received a call at approximately 3 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot.
Deputies responded to a duplex located in the town and found 40-year-old James Young Jr. deceased on the floor inside. Tummond said Young suffered a single gun shot wound to the chest.
Tummond said detectives with the LCSO were sent to the scene and it was determined, through investigation, that Young had a previous “domestic relationship” with the female occupant of the duplex.
Young went to the duplex to confront the female and was armed with a handgun when he arrived. Tummond said the two began to struggle, and the woman managed to get her own gun and fired one shot, hitting Young in the chest.
Tummond said the female ran from the residence to a neighbor’s house close by for help.
Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation. No charges have been filed and this investigation is currently on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. C.J. Perryman at 352-486-5111, ext. 240.
