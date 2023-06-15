The Levy County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard is a 16-member team that represents fallen heroes.
The team was assembled in 2010 with only four members. The co-leader for the honor guard is LCSO Cpl. Danny Griffeth.
“We do anything from flag ceremonies to funerals to black watch,” Griffeth said. “A black watch is when someone passes away in the line of duty. We are the first ones to the hospital to stand guard so that person is never alone. Thankfully, we haven’t had to do this.”
Griffeth is the LCSO Crime Scene Evidence Supervisor. She has served with the LCSO for 16 years and joined the honor guard about eight years ago.
All the members of the honor guard are sworn members of the LCSO. They must serve at least two years at LCSO, submit a letter of interest and try out before being accepted.
The honor guard also participates in community events. They were present at the Levy County Law Enforcement Memorial Service in May at Heritage Park in Williston. They also posted the colors for a Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting and the Chiefland Watermelon Festival’s Tour de Melon, an annual bike ride hosted by the Suwannee Valley Rotary Club that raises money for local nonprofits.
Primarily the honor guard honors fallen members of the sheriff’s office and their families, but not exclusively in Levy County. They will fill in with smaller sheriff’s offices that do not have their own honor guard or in situations that arise when additional members are needed.
Four times a year, the LCSO honor guard attends training alongside the honor guard teams from Gilchrist and Alachua counties as well as the University of Florida and Gainesville Police Departments.
The LCSO honor guard attended National Police Week in Washington in 2018 and stood in tribute at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall containing over 22,000 fallen officers.
“It was humbling, but amazing,” Griffeth said.
The honor guard ranks maintain enough members to post guard at a casket, fold the flag and present to family, fire the 21-gun salute and play taps. This is similar to military honors at a funeral, as law enforcement is considered paramilitary.
“It’s my passion,” Griffeth said. “Not everybody is cut out to do this. We are the last person standing beside a casket. We give the grieving family that last respect, to honor their fallen hero.”
