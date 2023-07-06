LCSO, Haven recognize 101-year-old Levy County veteran

CHIEFLAND — A longtime Levy County resident and veteran was recently honored for his many years of service and dedication to his country and community.
Kenneth Carpenter, of Chiefland, was recognized for his lasting achievements during a June 27 ceremony while amongst family and friends.
According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office news release, Haven provides a recognition ceremony for every veteran under its care.
The ceremony is usually facilitated by a veteran volunteer or staff member from Haven and includes a presentation of a certificate of appreciation and items such as a patriotic lap quilt, American flag pin, etc., according to the news release.
These gifts were presented to Carpenter on behalf of Haven by Scott Knudsen, Haven RN case manager, Vondla Sullivan, volunteer coordinator, and Arlene Lang, Trenton Marine Corps Ladies Auxiliary representative.
Additionally, Sheriff Bobby McCallum also presented Carpenter with a certificate of appreciation and the coveted Levy County Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coin.
Carpenter, who is 101 years old, was born on Nov. 24, 1921. According to the news release, he served in the U.S. Army during WWII from January 1941 until June of 1945. During this period, Carpenter achieved the rank of Sergeant.
According to the news release, following WWII, Carpenter worked in utilities in West Virginia before ultimately moving to Chiefland in 1974, where he worked for Central Florida Electric Cooperative up until his retirement.
The sheriff’s office says Carpenter is looking forward to celebrating his 102nd birthday in November by surrounding himself with family.
