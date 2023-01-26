INGLIS — A woman was arrested after she broke into five vehicles that were parked in the Captain’s Quarters Motel on Jan. 13 in Inglis, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
Sarah Buck, of Inglis, is being charged with five counts of conveyance burglary and five counts of theft.
According to Tummond, LCSO deputy TJ Miller was contacted by an alert citizen who reported a suspicious person in the parking lot of the motel. The individual told Miller that the suspicious person was a female and was last spotted leaving the parking lot in a red SUV.
The person gave Miller the tag number seen on the vehicle and he located it in the parking lot of a Circle K close by. According to Tummond, Miller was able to identify the owner of the SUV by verifying the tag number attached to the SUV. He then proceeded to enter into the store where he located its owner, Buck.
According to Tummond, no crime had been reported at that time. However, as Miller was having conversation with Buck, the individual who originally reached out to Miller entered into the store.
“This citizen discovered items missing from her vehicle that had been parked in the Captain’s Quarters parking lot,” Tummond said in the news release. “A brief verbal exchange occurred between the citizen and Ms. Buck, who made an incriminating statement.”
Miller then promptly detained Buck. According to Tummond, Miller carried out his investigation and determined Buck illegally entered five vehicles that were sitting in the motel’s parking lot and stole items from each one.
“Deputy Miller was able to identify each victim and recovered their stolen property,” Tummond said in the news release.
Buck was arrested and is currently being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.
“Due to the quick reaction of this citizen by calling in the suspicious person, we were able to solve this crime,” Sheriff Bobby McCallum said in the news release. “This too should be a reminder to our citizens to LOCK your vehicles and secure your valuables.”
