The Levy County Sheriff’s Office recently made two separate arrests stemming from daytime roadway incidents.
According to an LCSO news release, “Levy County opted out of the proposed bill many years ago, which allowed individuals to operate unregistered motorized vehicles on the right of way.”
This means riding an ATV or UTV in the ditch or on the roadways of the county is not allowed. According to the LCSO news release, failure to obey this rule can result in a violation that you can be ticketed for or even possible jail time, if you decide to flee from the deputy.
During the morning of July 27, LCSO Cpl. Mike McNeil was called by another deputy who was responding to another call. According to the news release, McNeil was told that he just passed a man driving a moped on U.S. Highway 27 Alt. whom he believed to be Trevor Stewart, 27, of Bronson.
According to the news release, Stewart is known to run from law enforcement and was also believed to have a suspended a license.
McNeil found Stewart around 9 a.m. and tried to stop him on County Road 335, close to NE 69th Place. According to the news release, Stewart did not stop and started to make “evasive turns” to try and escape McNeil.
According to the news release, Stewart “maxed out the moped at its top speed of 40 mph” and could not outrun McNeil. He then proceeded to pull off on the side of the road where he laid the moped on its side and fled into the woods on foot.
Deputies, with the help of K-9 Behr, tracked Stewart to an abandoned trailer before losing the trail.
McNeil was then contacted a little while later by a citizen who told him Stewart had ran inside earlier and was not welcome. According to the news release, McNeil, with the assistance of additional deputies, drove to the residence and found Stewart hiding inside a closet.
Stewart, who was wearing different clothes, initially denied running from McNeil. However, the investigation proved otherwise.
Stewart was arrested and is facing charges that include: Driving on a suspended license, Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.
A morning of busy activity would continue for the LCSO, as later on, deputy Nelson Macias spotted a person riding a red ATV on U.S. Highway 41 in Morriston.
According to the news release, Macias tried to stop the rider, later identified as 45-year-old John Daniels, who decided to run. A chase then ensued.
Macias was able to overtake the Daniels, who “blew up the motor of the ATV,” according to the news release. He then fled into the woods on foot.
Other deputies arrived to help and set up a perimeter. According to the news release, Daniels was arrested a little while later as he was attempting to cross the road.
Daniels was taken to the Levy County Detention Center where he is facing charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended and resisting arrest. His bond had been set at $113,500.
“We appreciate all the citizen assistance we received in these cases,” the news release said. “The LCSO will continue to work to keep our highways safe.”
