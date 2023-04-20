Bacigalupo, David Christopher, age 24 of Chiefland, FL, booked 4/10/23 14:14, Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $10,000.
Baggett, Jeffrey Steven, age 47 of Bronson, FL booked 4/14/2023 21:52, Failure to appear, Surety/Cash $2,500.
Bramblett, Jennifer Lynn, age 49 of Inglis, FL, booked 4/10/2023 21:14, Drugs-sell methamphetamine, Surety/Cash $25,000.
Bravo Rios, Francisco Jesus, age 38 of Morriston, FL, booked 4/15/2023 14:19, Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $20,000.
Carnes, Shane Douglas, age 28 of Bronson, FL booked 4/11/2023 11:15, Moving traffic violation, knowinly drive while lic suspended revoked, Surety/Cash $2,500. Probation Violation, No Bond.
Colson-Trest, Rita Chantel, age 33 of Old Town, FL booked 4/12/2023 12:18, DUI-Unlawful blood alcohol or drugs, Surety/Cash $1,500.
Corbin, Jay Richard, age 28 of Seminole, FL, booked 4/15/2023 4:39. Resist officer, flee, elude LEO with lights siren active, Surety/Cash $2,000. Moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license, Surety/Cash $2,000.
Edwards, Steven Wayne, age 31 of Inglis, FL, booked 4/14/2023 21:21. Probation Violation times three, No Bond.
Elliott, Anthony Richard, age 34 of Trenton, FL, booked 4/16/2023 11:56, Moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, 1st offense, $0.00.
Evans, Catrell Lavon, age 40 of Micanopy, FL, booked 4/16/2023 16:39, Out of county warrant, Cash only $1,270.
Funez, Mario, age 24 of Chiefland, FL booked 4/14/2023 3:09, Operative a motor vehicle without valid license, Surety/Cash $2,500.
Gamble, Norman, age 59 of Chiefland, FL, booked 4/13/2023 16:37, trespassing structure or conveyance, Surety/cash $2,000.
Hall Jr, Lowell, age 35, of Newberry, FL, booked 4/13/2023 15:13, Withhold support of children or spouse, Cash only, $3,070.
Hall, Tommie Lee, age 54 of Tampa, FL, booked 4/14/2023 14:36, probation violation, No bond.
Hardern, Dianna Lynn, age 62 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/15/2023 18:03, Failure to appear, ROR.
Harrelson, Christian Bratt, age 29 of Cedar Key, FL, booked 4/14/2023 20:43, Probation violation. No Bond.
Harris, Jamarcus, age 20 of Tampa, FL, booked 4/10/2023 13:45, Hold for other agency, No Bond.
Hay, William Andrew, age 34 of Palatka, FL, booked 4/10/2023 06:04, Hold for other agency, No Bond.
Hintz, Joseph Antonio, age 23 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/11/2023 16:07, Out of county warrant, No Bond.
McDaniel, Tammi Deanne, age 60 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/11/2023 21:16, Moving traffic violation, Drive while license suspended 1st offense, Surety/Cash $1,000.
Munk, William Colter, age 35 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/10/2023 19:52, Probation violation, No Bond.
Perez, Pedro Antonio, age 29 of Williston, FL, booked 4/13/2023 21:01, Out of county warrant, Cash only, $3,070.
Reyes, Garcia Eulalio, age 43 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/14/2023 22:30, Moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license, Surety/Cash $2,000.
Shrader, Carley Elizabeth, age 30 of Chiefland FL, booked 4/11/2023, Resist officer, resist interfere with wildlife officer, Surety/Cash $2,000.
Slone, Robert, age 42 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 4/12/2023 15:51, hold for court, No bond.
Smith, David Lee, age 56 of Williston, FL, booked 4/12/2023 22:15, Moving traffic violation, knowingly drive while license suspended revoked, Surety/Cash $1,000.
Smith, Stephen Michael, age 39 of Bronson, FL, booked 4/15/2023 23:59, Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $25,000.
Speece, Johnathan David, age 47 of Ocala, FL, booked 4/14/2023 18:32, Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, Surety/Cash $10,000. Battery touch or strike, Surety/Cash $5,000.
Tidd, Michaele, age 36 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 4/10/2023 16:31, Hold for court, Surety/Cash $7,500.
Tyrrell, Branden James, age 22 of Inglis, FL, booked 4/15/2023 13:36, Carrying concealed weapon firearm, Surety/Cash $50,000. Possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Fla Felon, Surety/Cash $50,000. Possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Fla Felon, Surety/Cash $75,000. Larceny grand theft of firearm, Surety/Cash $50,000. Larceny Petit theft 2nd degree 1st offense, Surety/Cash $25,000.
White, Deonte J., age 33 of Williston, FL, booked 4/11/2023 22:20, Moving traffic violation, knowingly drive while license suspended or revoked, Surety/Cash $500.
