"Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit" comes to the Chief Theatre

CHIEFLAND — The Chief Theatre presents its youth production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” opening Friday, July 14.
The plot is laid out like an episode of the television show “Law & Order”, but with every actor portraying a fairy tale or nursery rhyme character.
Blake Bianco plays Detective HD. Bianco is a homeschool student in Levy County and has been active at the theatre since 2018. He has acted and volunteered behind the scenes in youth and main stage productions at the theatre.
“My character is a very invested detective,” Bianco said. “He has a great partner, Detective Cindy (played by Jenna Walbaum). They’ve been partners for a long time. He’s got quite the attitude; he likes to be very direct, insulting and fierce.”
The police are investigating the recent destruction of two houses. One made of straw and the other of sticks. The police team uncover clues and interview witnesses before ultimately arresting their prime suspect.
“If you are looking to have a good time and laugh, this show has great energy, lots of kids that add their own sort of twist and add extra things to the play,” Bianco said. “Every character brings out something great, every little detail matters.”
Part of the fun of the show for the audience is figuring out who all the fairy tale characters are. Some are very obvious, while others are a bit trickier.
“When the audience watches the show, they are going to see the costumes and they resemble those characters,” Bianco said. “Sometimes you hear their name or they are pretty obvious, some you won’t know off the bat.”
The show, of course, also explores the justice side of the story, led by Jose De La Cruz playing DA Stiltskin and Brooke Bianco as DA Merm. Like all good television crime dramas, a couple of twists are revealed in the trial.
The production is headed by Hailey Horrigan, who is directing her second show at the Chief Theatre. Horrigan is herself the mother of four children and has worked at Whispering Winds Charter School.
The cast includes local kids, ranging in age from 6 to 17, and represents Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie counties. Local youth work behind the scenes as well, including the set designer, set painters and tech team.
“They not only learn stage etiquette, they have opportunities to learn how to do tech, how to run a backstage,” Horrigan said. “Acting is great for people with disabilities or autism. Autistic children shine on stage. Stage is fun on top of teaching them good values, too. I went into this wanting to have an all-youth tech crew because it really does teach them the other aspects of theatre, not just being on stage.”
Horrigan’s team also includes Sage Gregory, who is an alum of the youth theatre program. After Gregory aged out of the program, she wanted to remain involved and this year, joined the production as an assistant director. She has also acted and worked backstage on main stage productions at the Chief.
“It’s a place where you can feel like you belong, a place where you can be yourself,” Gregory said.
The cast features: Emmy Bailey, Blake Bianco, Brooke Bianco, Morgan Biggs, Nick Bouse, Graham Burr, Tristan Burr, Leigha Byrd, Sofia Carnley, Angelina Copen, Jose De La Cruz, Selena De La Cruz, Hazel Dwyer, Jensen Dwyer, Cristian Gonzalez, Alana Hicks, Aubrey Horrigan, Avery Horrigan, Emily Horrigan, Karson Hutchison, Makayla Justice, Malina Justice, Hannah Klemencic, Jude LaColla, Jadyn Mathis, Tyler Matteson, Charley Matthews, Parker Matthews, Josh Mullis, Lilly O’Donnell, Madyson Prem, Braylee Ratliff, Brynlee Ratliff, Isabel Sanders, Lucy Sanders, Felicia Sisk, Maggie Smith, Jacob Walbaum, Jenna Walbaum and Tensely Webb.
“Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” was written by Jonathan Rand and presented by special arrangement with Play Scripts.
The production runs from July 14-30, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, with discounts available for students, seniors and military.
To purchase tickets, visit www.chief-theatre.org or call 352-493-2787. The theater is located at 25 E. Park Ave., Chiefland.
