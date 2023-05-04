Law enforcement is searching for a Williston man who reportedly took two children early last week.
A nationwide missing child alert was sent out during the afternoon of April 24 for 11-month-old Ember Willoughby and 1-year-old Raiden Phoenix, who were last spotted in the area of the 4700 block of Northeast 190th Ave. in Williston, according to a post on the FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) Facebook page.
The children were believed to be in the company of 48-year-old Raymond Otero, of Williston.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, LCSO detectives were working with the Florida Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) to execute an order of protective custody for the two kids.
Willoughby and Phoenix were temporarily placed in the custody of Otero when their mother, Hailey Palmer, 21, of Williston, was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued from Indiana. Tummond said Palmer was extradited to Indiana, where she is currently being held. Her release date is unknown.
Tummond said Otero refused to cooperate with DCF agents during the investigation and fled Florida with the children.
Just before midnight on the same day the alert was issued, the LCSO was informed that the kids had been found in Colorado. Tummond said law enforcement at the Rocky Ford Police Department in Otero County reported that Otero dropped the kids off at the department’s station and left.
Tummond said the children were in good health and are being looked after until they can be picked up by representatives from DCF. Otero declined to speak with law enforcement and is location at this time is unknown.
LCSO is still working on this investigation, and Tummond said detectives are seeking a warrant for Otero for interference of custody. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Lt. Mike Narayan at 352-486-5111. Tips can be made anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477.
