Langan Acres "elevating" event experience with new mobile bar

WILLISTON — One of the newest additions at Langan Acres is giving folks the opportunity to take their party or wedding experience to a whole new level.
Owners Betsy and Adam Langan recently introduced “Reese” in January. Reese is a horse trailer that was turned into a mobile bar and is available to rent for weddings, events, etc. on or off the company’s property in Williston.
“Having our venue, Langan Acres, and being in the event industry, we follow trends and cool, innovative ways people bring joy to the events they host,” Betsy said in an email response. “We’ve seen the mobile bar industry grow over the years and wanted to provide that option to our clients at our venue.”
According to Betsy, Reese was built by her husband and his father, Robert Langan.
“She is unique, as she is the first mobile bar in this area that is available for rent, allowing clients to stock her with their favorite beverages and hire their favorite bartender,” Betsy said.
Langan Acres doesn’t provide bartending services or alcohol for the mobile bar. However, Betsy said the company will supply a “preferred vendors list” to clients if they need suggestions for these types of services.
Reese also doesn’t have to be used just for drinks, either. According to Betsy, customers can also use her as a food bar, as well. This includes for snacks, desserts, etc.
“The innovative side of us decided to make our mobile bar versatile so clients can use it for whatever purpose they want,” Betsy said.
Rental for the mobile bar includes delivery, set-up and pick-up within a 50-mile radius of Langan Acres. Betsy said a delivery fee applies to rentals that are outside of that 50-mile range.
Additionally, Langan Acres offers several options for when it comes to renting the mobile bar. This includes: A day-rate option, a four-hour rental rate option, and a decor and stocking choice.
“We do offer special pricing by adding her on to events at our venue, and she’s included in several of our wedding packages,” Betsy said.
Since the mobile bar was first introduced a few months ago, it has appeared at several events around the state. Some of these include: the Florida Bridal Expo in Gainesville, Live Oak International in Ocala, I Do’s & Brews by I Said Yes! at Margaritaville Resort in Orlando and Spring Fest in downtown Williston, hosted by City of Williston & Premiere Events NCF.
For those wanting to check out Reese, the mobile bar will be at a handful of upcoming events around the area. They are listed below.
The Barn at Lakeside Ranch Grand Opening in Hawthorne – Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bridal Expo at Homestead Park in Williston – Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Spring 2023 GCM Food Fest at Celebration Pointe, Gainesville – Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
For booking availability and pricing, contact Langan Acres at 386-747-5046 or LanganAcres@gmail.com.
