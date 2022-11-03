Langan Acres announces upcoming holiday classes

The holiday season is just around the corner. And Langan Acres, located in Williston, is giving folks the opportunity to get into the festive spirit by offering several holiday classes in December as part of “Tis the Season at Langan Acres.”
A handful of local businesses have partnered up with the company to help create the classes, which begin on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a Holiday Wreath Making Class. The cost is $95, according to a flyer the Levy Citizen received.
Below is a look at the other three holiday classes set to take place during December, as well, and costs.
Ritzy Reindeer Cocktail Class:
Date: Friday, Dec. 9
Cost: $75
Happy Holidays Paint & Graze Class:
Date: Thursday, Dec. 15
Cost: $65
Holly, Jolly Charcuterie Class:
Date: Friday, Dec. 16
Cost: $75
Langan Acres will also be offering a holiday special, where people can sign-up for two classes and get $10 off, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
For tickets and any other additional information, contact Langan Acres at 386-747-5046 or Langan Acres@gmail.com.
