CEDAR KEY — After more than 40 years in the educational field, Kathy Lawrence is calling it a career.
The Cedar Key School principal recently announced that she will be retiring this summer following five years of serving in the position at the school and 44 years as an instructor.
According to a recent post on the Cedar Key School Facebook page, Lawrence notified the faculty and staff of her decision on May 22. She then informed the families with an announcement on the school’s Remind messaging system.
The announcement, included in the post, read:
“Good afternoon, Sharks! It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Cedar Key School principal for the past five years. I plan to retire from this position July 31. I have loved working with your students and seeing the growth and success that they have experienced. I wish you all much continued success. Thank you for being supporters of Cedar Key School. Sincerely, Kathy Lawrence.”
CKS has maintained an “A” grade under Florida’s school grading system throughout Lawrence’s five years at the institution, according to the post.
“Ms. Kathy will be missed by us but will now have more time to spend with her family,” the post said.
A farewell to three others, too
Lawrence isn’t the only one at the school who will be hanging up her badge this summer. Three more staff members, Marie Terell, fifth-grade teacher; Linda Campbell, reading coach; and Elaine Rains, pre-K teacher, will also be retiring, as well. According to a May 24 post on the school’s Facebook page, all four women have combined for over 125 years of educational experience.
School district employee also calling it a career
Keeping with the retirement theme, Dr. Rosalind Hall, director of ESE (Exceptional Student Education) and Student Services for the Levy County School District, is also stepping down from her position.
Hall was recently recognized by the school district following 19 years of educational work in Levy County and 44 years overall, according to a May 25 post on the School Board of Levy County Facebook page.
