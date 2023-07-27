June unemployment rise to match last year’s rates

OCALA — The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.9 percent in June, up 0.5 percentage point over the month but the same as the region’s rate from the previous year.
The labor force expanded to 221,863, an increase of 6,527 individuals over the year.
According to preliminary employment data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 213,313 employed across the region, an increase of 355 over the month and up 6,402 compared to June 2022. There were 8,550 unemployed residents, 1,003 more than in May.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent, up 0.4 percentage point over the month. Marion County followed at 3.7 percent, an increase of 0.4 percentage point compared to May’s rate. Citrus County saw a 0.5-point uptick at 4.4 percent. Statewide, the jobless rate rose by 0.3 percentage point to 3.0 percent.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said that the report shows our region’s unemployment rates are returning to more normal levels.
“What we are witnessing is the impact of new entrants into the workforce,” he said. “There are many graduates who are injecting our region with talent but have not secured a job yet. With the strong growth of open positions, the prospect for these new entrants is very positive.”
Skinner said that CareerSource CLM offers a variety of ways to help new jobseekers transition into gainful employment including paid internships or work experience, and hiring events and job fairs, such as the Citrus County Job Fair set for Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Realtor’s Association of Citrus County.
In June, nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 117,600, an increase of 3,200 jobs (+2.8 percent) over the year.
The Ocala MSA grew faster in the metro area than statewide over the year in Financial Activities (+4.8 percent), Government (+6.7%), and Other Services (+3.1%).
Education and Health Services; Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; Leisure and Hospitality; Professional and Business Services also gained jobs. Mining, Logging and Construction; and Manufacturing lost jobs over the year. The Information industry went unchanged.
The Homosassa Springs Metro Area, which includes all Citrus County, posted 35,800 jobs in May, an increase of 1,300 (+3.8 percent) over the year. The Government industry (+4.8 percent) grew faster in the metro area than statewide over the year.
