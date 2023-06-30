July Fourth celebrations in Levy County

Fourth of July is just a few days away. And several cities within Levy County will be holding events to celebrate the holiday.
The festivities will kickoff Monday in a few of the communities and will continue through Tuesday.
A full schedule of events can be found below.
Bronson:
Fourth of July Celebration – July 4
The Town of Bronson will be having a Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at James H. Cobb Park, 220 Picnic Street. There will be food trucks, entertainment and vendors. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Cedar Key:
July Fourth Golf Cart Parade and Fireworks – July 4
The City of Cedar Key will be holding a July Fourth Golf Cart Parade on Tuesday, July 4. Line up for the parade will be at 10:45 a.m. at the Community Center. The parade will be followed by hot dogs and brats and your favorite cold beverage at Cedar Key Eagles.
The day will conclude with the city’s annual fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
Williston:
Independence Day Celebration – July 3
The City of Williston will be holding its annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3 at Horseman’s Park. The event is free and will feature a parade at 5 p.m. and live music. The night will be capped off with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Fanning Springs:
Annual Fireworks Celebration – July 3
Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will be having its Annual Fireworks Celebration on Monday, July 3. Festivities will kickoff at 6 p.m., with a bounce house, dunking booth, live music, games and food. Fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. or dark (whichever comes first). The event is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.