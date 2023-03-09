Joyce Bullock Elementary School February Students of the Month.

Joyce Bullock Elementary School recently recognized its February Students of the Month on Friday.
Students are Dariana Garcia Sanabria, Marcus Starker, Michael Acosta, Cody Martin, Silver Lujano, Rhett Johnson, Lyriah Hunt, Yazmyn Taylor, Ally Whiting, Audrina Lee, Abigail Cook, Finn Monaghan, Aslynn Lane, Mia Dyous, Madelynn Walters, Brynlee Hewitt, Emalyn Houser, King-Zyion Dawson, Zully Bravo-Guillen, Cadyn Penny, Aaron Richardson, Sebastian Francisco-Velaquez, Mia Olivas, Dakorian Frazier, Raiden Perry, Laila Geiger, Caylee Lopez Santos, Jaime Saenz Leal, Kelsey Wilkins, Zeke Wheeler, Maddox Jackson, Ellie Cooper, Jameson Smith, Camdyn Grant, Bella Breeden, Daniel Walls, Tucker Frazier, Alaina Cama and Luz Maria Monreal-Cevantes.
