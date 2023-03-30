Jobless rate holds steady as region adds more jobs over the month and year

OCALA — The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.3 percent in February, unchanged over the month and a 0.7 percentage point lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.0 percent. The labor force was 217,528, up 5,441 (+2.6 percent) over the year. There were 7,177 unemployed residents in the region, a dip of 25 over the month but down 1,337 compared to February 2022.
According to preliminary employment data released Friday, March 24 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 210,351 employed across the region, an increase of 6,778 compared to the same time last year.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.0 percent, a drop of 0.1 percentage point over the month and a full percentage point lower than the previous February’s rate. Marion County followed at 3.1 percent which also represented an over-the-month dip of 0.1 percentage point while falling 0.7 percentage point over the year. Citrus County’s rate at 3.8 percent fell by 0.1 percentage point since January and dropped by 0.8 percentage point compared to February 2022.
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 37 counties, dropped in 25 and rose slightly in five. Rates dropped in all 67 counties compared to a year ago.
“Today’s report shows the continued strength in our area’s economy as reflected by its employment growth: steady,” Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said.
Nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 119,100 in February, an increase of 3,900 jobs (+3.4 percent) over the year.
All but Information Technology, which remained unchanged over the year, gained jobs while financial activities, government, other services, professional and business services, and mining, logging and construction – grew faster in the Ocala metro area than statewide over the year. No industries lost jobs.
The Homosassa Springs Metro Area, which includes all Citrus County, posted 35,400 jobs in February, an increase of 1,000 (+2.9 percent) over the year.
Skinner said that upcoming graduations offer employers “the opportunity to grow your company or shore up vacancies by hiring these newly available job seekers.”
“CareerSource CLM will be holding a series of hiring events over the next few months, in collaboration with our three school districts, that will highlight their talented graduates,” he said.
The following job fairs are for 16- to 24-year-olds:
Marion County Youth Job Fair on April 27 in Ocala
Levy County Youth Job Fair on May 4 in Chiefland
Additional job fairs for general job seekers and senior/mature workers are planned for July, August and September.
Skinner noted that those who continue to seek employment can receive fee-free help and training opportunities at any CareerSource CLM career center. Information about job seeker and employer services are available at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS (5627).
State and local employment reports for March 2023 are scheduled for release on April 21.
