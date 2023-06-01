If you like biking, hiking, observing wildlife, hunting and fishing, you may have spent time on parts of the 53,000 acres of the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge (LSNWR) in Levy and Dixie counties. If not, you may want to consider it.
The Refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and offers more than 50 miles of primary roads available for driving, hiking or bicycling. An additional 150 miles of secondary roads are open to foot and bicycle traffic. Canoe trails, boat launch areas and observation areas located on the Refuge offer excellent access to many areas that are off the beaten track.
State and federal agencies, including the USFWS, have limited resources and rely on volunteer organizations for support, such as the Friends of the Lower Suwannee & Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges (Friends), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Nationally, there are 200 Friends organizations supporting other Refuges.
This article is focused on the LSNWR, but don’t forget about the Cedar Keys NWR, which involves 13 islands in the Gulf of Mexico, accessible only by boat.
The local Friends organization, with a growing membership of 250-plus, provides advocacy and physical support for the successful stewardship of the Refuges. Activities include promoting awareness of the Refuges’ habitats, management projects, conservation and preservation efforts, and advocating for responsible habitat use.
Since the Friends of the Lower Suwannee & Cedar Keys NWR organization was established in 2006, activities and projects conducted to support the Refuges continue to grow, including:
Trail Improvements – Maintain existing Refuge trails including the River Trail and Tram Ridge Trail near Refuge headquarters. Projects include building and repairing boardwalks, placing benches at critical rest stops, and producing and installing informational signs.
Website – Provide a wealth of Refuge information and updates including trail and paddling guides, membership information and more! Visit www.friendsof refuges.org.
Welcome Booths and Info Tables – Provide volunteer staffing at various visitor locations and events including the Cedar Key Chamber Welcome Center, Shell Mound, the River Trail and area festivals.
News Brief – Inform over 600 subscribers with a monthly update on Refuge research projects, wildlife sightings, road conditions and upcoming activities, like the Summer Solstice Event at Shell Mound on Saturday, June 24.
Brochures – Design, publish and maintain 21 print and electronic brochures highlighting Refuge-specific wildlife and nature activities to educate and guide the public.
Invasive Species Control – Organize volunteers to assist Refuge staff with a 12-plus-year grant to perform the necessary labor to check the spread of the invasive Brazilian Pepper on the Refuges. They contribute hundreds of hours of difficult work in harsh conditions to control this extremely invasive plant.
Nature Walks – Walks led by butterfly experts, native plant society members, hawk-eyed birders and nature enthusiasts who can point out the diverse flora and fauna throughout the Refuge.
Shell Mound Archaeological Trail – Friends designed and produced interpretive signage for the trail – a popular Refuge attraction and important historical site, which draws hundreds of visitors each year. Friends spearheaded, designed, and co-funded this work in partnership with the Laboratory of Southeastern Archaeology at the University of Florida.
Swallow-tail Kite Tracking – Friends co-sponsored, along with Cedar Keys Audubon, the attachment of electronic trackers on two birds. The trackers assist current research by the Avian Research and Conservation Institute in Gainesville and have demonstrated that Swallow-tail Kites migrate to Brazil and back to the same part of the Refuge each year. Updates can be found on the Friends website www.friendsofrefugess.org.
Lecture Series – Provide financial support to the Cedar Key Library for nature-based topics. Recent topics presented by experts in their fields included: The Incredible Horseshoe Crab, The Story and Significance of Shellfish Aquaculture, Manatees – Sirens of the Seas, Butterflies of North Florida, and What to Do and See on the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, to name a few.
And more – Friend also developed a Junior Ranger Program for kids ages 5-12, and maintains an online store with items including Refuge-themed shirts, hats, earrings and books.
Ongoing refuge projects
Refuge staff have begun two habitat restoration projects that will serve as prescribed fire safety and wildfire risk reduction efforts, and benefit pollinator activities.
The first project is a longleaf pine habitat restoration on a 330-acre area covering 23 sites in Dixie County east of County Road 349.
This restoration project involves a site conversion from slash pine to longleaf pine. The longleaf pine once encompassed much of the Refuge before deforestation from logging and the eventual replacement with commercial forest trees such as loblolly and slash pine.
The project began in May and is expected to be completed in 2024.
The second project involves 70 miles of LSNWR roads and will remove hazard fuels from 20-feet horizontal distance on either side of road center line, creating a right-of-way 40 feet wide.
Overhanging tree limbs within the 40-foot right-of-way to a height of 15 feet vertical distance from road surface will be removed.
This project will allow a greater degree of safety and access during wildfire control and while conducting controlled burns. Work is expected to start this summer and be completed in early 2024.
The USFWS assistant forester from the regional office made a recent visit to the Refuge and commented that restoration efforts over the last 5-7 years have been critical to the improvement of pollinator habitat. He suggested the Refuge contract with someone to do vegetation diversity surveys as well as pollinator surveys to highlight the Refuge’s restoration strategies.
While forest health has been the primary goal of restoration efforts, the successes of rejuvenating pollinator habitat has been important to the overall ecological health of the Refuge and a joy to butterfly, bird, insect and wildlife enthusiasts, as well as hunters and anglers. Insects, especially pollinators, are key indicators of ecosystem health.
Forest restoration, trail improvements and regular maintenance, such as prescribed burns, are also critical to those who come and take part in the Refuge’s several hunting seasons.
So, if you’re after spectacular vistas, amazing wildlife, serene backwaters for paddling, exciting hunting and fishing, scenic trails and drives, and a way to reconnect with vanishing nature, come visit and access the more than 150-mile trail system on the Refuges.
Check out the Friends’ website at www.friends ofrefuges.org or email them at friends@friendsof refuges.org for more information, to become a member or to volunteer for upcoming outreach activities.
