INGLIS — The Levy County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving a stolen portable sawmill.
Rodney Morris, 41, of Inglis, was arrested on May 17 for theft. According to a LCSO news release, detectives were able to arrest Morris, and find a portion of the sawmill, thanks to a tip from a citizen.
Morris’ arrest came just days after the sheriff’s office had made a post on its Facebook page (May 12) asking for the public’s help in locating the stolen sawmill, which they say was taken the day prior (May 11).
According to a LCSO news release, Morris allegedly stole the sawmill – valued at $20,000 – during the night from a fenced piece of property off of U.S. Highway 19 in Inglis.
Morris was cooperative with detectives at first, leading them to a wooded area where he said the sawmill was hidden. However, that cooperation ended after “he claimed someone had stolen the sawmill from this location,” according to the news release.
Detectives are continuing to work on finding the sawmill. According to the news release, investigators located the machine’s main component, the motor and blade, on May 18. However, Morris had burned the parts as a way to hide his crime.
Morris is being charged with grand theft and felony criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.