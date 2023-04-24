An Inglis man is behind bars after he allegedly struck a passenger while shooting at a passing vehicle.
According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, 63-year-old David Ruttinger, of Inglis, is being charged with several crimes that include aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.
On April 19, Deputies responded to the intersection of SE 201 Street and State Road 40 east to a report of a shooting incident just after 8 p.m. Tummond said when deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old man had been shot in the leg with what looked to be a shotgun blast.
The victim and witnesses informed deputies that two shots came from a property close by that they were passing. Tummond said the driver of the vehicle stopped after hearing the first shot. The man then proceeded to step from the car as the driver was shouting at the shooter. That’s when a second shot was fired, hitting the man in the leg.
Tummond said deputies responded to the place Ruttinger was last spotted at. While they did not locate him at the home, deputies did find evidence that Ruttinger was still close by.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, “Air 1,” responded to help with the search efforts. Tummond said the helicopter found Ruttinger hiding in the woods on the property just after midnight. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Tummond said Ruttinger told deputies he shot at the vehicle because it was driving in a “reckless manner,” adding that these types of drivers are a continuous problem close to his home and that he was trying to shoot the tire.
Ruttinger was taken to the Levy County Detention Center where he is being held on a $307,000 bond.
The man was taken was taken to a nearby emergency center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
