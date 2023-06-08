Important emergency, non-emergency numbers
Courtesy of: Levy County Emergency Management

For emergencies, dial 911

Levy County Sheriff’s Office

352-486-5111

Levy County Department of Public Safety

352-486-5209

Levy County Emergency Management

352-486-5213

352-486-5111 (after hours number)

Cedar Key Fire Rescue

352-543-5192

Cedar Key Police Department

352-543-5180

Chiefland Fire Rescue

352-493-6771

Chiefland Police Department

352-493-6777

Station 72 Williston Fire Rescue

352-528-5003

Williston Police Department

352-528-4991

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.