Important emergency, non-emergency numbers

For emergencies, dial 911
Levy County Sheriff’s Office
352-486-5111
Levy County Department of Public Safety
352-486-5209
Levy County Emergency Management
352-486-5213
352-486-5111 (after hours number)
Cedar Key Fire Rescue
352-543-5192
Cedar Key Police Department
352-543-5180
Chiefland Fire Rescue
352-493-6771
Chiefland Police Department
352-493-6777
Station 72 Williston Fire Rescue
352-528-5003
Williston Police Department
352-528-4991
