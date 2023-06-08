The following places are designated as official hurricane shelter locations by the Department of Emergency Management. Levy County Emergency Management encourages folks to make an effort to evacuate to a friend or family member’s home that is outside of the evacuation area before going to a shelter, as this should be a last resort if you have no where else to go.
Primary Shelters:
Bronson Elementary School (Special Needs)
Capacity – 800
Address – 400 Ishie Ave., Bronson
Williston Elementary School
Capacity – 775
Address – 801 South Main St., Williston
Bronson Middle High School (pet-friendly shelter)
Capacity – 800
Location – 351 – Ishie Ave. (C32), Bronson
Williston Middle High School
Capacity – 800
Location – 350 Robert Philpot Way, Williston
Secondary Shelters:
Chiefland Elementary School
Capacity – 820
Location – 1205 NW 4th Ave., Chiefland
Chiefland Middle School
Capacity – 800
Location – 811 NW 4th Drive, Chiefland
Joyce Bullock Elementary School
Capacity – 775
Location – 130 SW 3rd St., Williston
