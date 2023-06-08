Note: Data comes from the Levy County Emergency Management website and director John MacDonald.

To register for special needs, visit www.levydisaster.com and select “Special Needs” on the home page. If you do not have access to a computer or internet, contact Levy County Emergency Management at 352-486-5213.

For more pet information in Levy County, visit www.levydisaster.com and click on “Personal Preparedness” followed by “Levy County Specific Pet Information.” You can also contact the Levy County Emergency Management at 352-486-5213.