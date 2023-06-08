Hurricane shelters in Levy County
The following places are designated as official hurricane shelter locations by the Department of Emergency Management. Levy County Emergency Management encourages folks to make an effort to evacuate to a friend or family member’s home that is outside of the evacuation area before going to a shelter, as this should be a last resort if you have no where else to go.

Primary Shelters:

Bronson Elementary School (Special Needs)

Capacity – 800

Address – 400 Ishie Ave., Bronson

Williston Elementary School

Capacity – 775

Address – 801 South Main St., Williston

Bronson Middle High School (pet-friendly shelter)

Capacity – 800

Location – 351 – Ishie Ave. (C32), Bronson

Williston Middle High School

Capacity – 800

Location – 350 Robert Philpot Way, Williston

Secondary Shelters:

Chiefland Elementary School

Capacity – 820

Location – 1205 NW 4th Ave., Chiefland

Chiefland Middle School

Capacity – 800

Location – 811 NW 4th Drive, Chiefland

Joyce Bullock Elementary School

Capacity – 775

Location – 130 SW 3rd St., Williston

Note: Data comes from the Levy County Emergency Management website and director John MacDonald.

To register for special needs, visit www.levydisaster.com and select “Special Needs” on the home page. If you do not have access to a computer or internet, contact Levy County Emergency Management at 352-486-5213.

For more pet information in Levy County, visit www.levydisaster.com and click on “Personal Preparedness” followed by “Levy County Specific Pet Information.” You can also contact the Levy County Emergency Management at 352-486-5213.

