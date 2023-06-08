Hurricane season is here: Now is the time to get prepared

June has arrived – and so has hurricane season.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30.
This year’s forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is calling for “near-normal hurricane activity,” according to an article on NOAA’s website.
It is predicted that there will be “a range of 12 to 17 total named storms” this hurricane season, according to the article. Of that number, five to nine of those could become hurricanes, with one to four becoming major hurricanes.
The tropics have already been active just seven days into the season, with Tropical Storm Arlene becoming the first named stormed of the Atlantic hurricane season after forming in the Gulf of Mexico last week.
With the 2023 season here, Levy County Emergency Management director John MacDonald suggests having a plan set up for you and your family.
MacDonald also recommends stocking up on a good amount of supplies that can last you at “at least 72 hours.” He added this is especially the case for coastal communities, which could see potential impacts such as storm surge and wind.
Another tip MacDonald has is to keep your gas tank half full during hurricane season, referencing the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s “Halfway full, Halfway There” campaign.
“That’ll minimize you if you get stuck in traffic or if you’re evacuating or you’re going somewhere, at least you’ll have half a tank of gas to get to where you need to go,” he said in a phone interview.
As for keeping updated on information related to storms, MacDonald recommends becoming familiar with the local radio stations, adding this is where a majority of the information will come from. He also suggested downloading the Alert Levy app, if able, for all the latest updates, as well. The app works on both Android and Apple devices.
You can also find the most current updates on the Levy County Emergency Management Facebook page, @Levy County Emergency Management.
“Our Facebook page is probably going to be the most influential out of all of it,” MacDonald said.
For more storm-related information in Levy County, visit https://www.levydisaster.com/.
Levy County Emergency Management is located at 7911 NE 90th St., Bronson, FL 32621. Office hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. You can also call 352-486-5213 or 352-486-5111 (after hours number).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.