Hurricane Idalia: Who is open? Who is closed?

Weather Alert

This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **IDALIA CONTINUES TO INTENSIFY, CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE IS EXPECTED WITH LANDFALL** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Levy, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Inland Citrus, and Pinellas - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Sarasota - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Levy, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, and Sumter - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Sarasota - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 330 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key FL or about 240 miles south-southwest of Mouth of Tampa Bay FL - 24.6N 84.8W - Storm Intensity 85 mph - Movement North or 5 degrees at 14 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Idalia is continuing to intensify as it moves north and eventually northeast across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Wednesday. Catastrophic storm surge will accompany the storm as it makes landfall. Watches and Warnings remain in effect for West Central and Southwest Florida and the adjacent coastal waters. The following are the primary hazards of concern with Idalia: * Storm Surge - Areas across the northern Nature Coast could see catastrophic levels of storm surge, with life-threatening surge also possible across west-central Florida. The main period of surge looks to occur late this afternoon through early Thursday. Storm surge inundation could reach 10 to 15 feet along the Levy county coastline, 8 to 12 across the Citrus County coastline, 6 to 9 feet along the Hernando and Pasco county coastlines, 4 to 7 feet for the Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Manatee county coastlines, 3 to 5 feet along the Sarasota county coast, and 2 to 4 feet along Charlotte and Lee counties. * Wind - Winds will start to increase through the day today, with hurricane force winds possible across much of the area, especially near the coast. Idalia is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across the southern zones. Rush to completion any preparedness activities this morning. Downed trees and powerlines, with prolonged power outages will be possible. * Rainfall - Rain bands from Idalia will lift over the area today as the storm approaches, with the more consistent tropical rains with the storm possible later today through Wednesday. A slight to moderate risk for flooding is possible, mainly along the coast and across the northern zones, closer to the center of the storm. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches is possible. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across Levy County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across the rest of Nature Coast and West Central Florida. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Southwest Florida. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 6PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.