Hurricane Idalia: Who is open? Who is closed?
Metro Creative

The anticipated arrival of Hurricane Idalia has led to a number of closures or soon-to-be closures throughout Levy County. 

A full list can be seen below. 

Schools, county public offices 

- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday  

City government buildings 

- Williston City Hall 

  • Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 (expected to reopen Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 a.m.) 

- Fanning Springs City Hall 

  • Closed from 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Plan to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8.m., conditions permitting

- Cedar Key City Hall 

  • Closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30  

- Chiefland City Hall 

  • Closing at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will remain closed through Wednesday, Aug. 30. Plan to hopefully reopen Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. 

*Note: The Levy Citizen left a voicemail for Bronson Town Hall but had not heard back prior to this story publishing

Parks, recreation 

- Shell Mound RV Park: no new campers until further notice.

- Henry Beck Park (closed for the season)

- Blue Springs Park: Closed at the end of Monday (until further notice)

- Devils Hammock Management Area: Closed Monday night (until further notice)

- Cedar Key Big Dock: Closing Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30 or until further notice.

*Cedar Key airport also closed.

Grocery stores 

- Walmart Chiefland 

  • Closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 (reopening date TBA)

- Save A Lot Chiefland 

  • Staying open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 

- Winn Dixie Chiefland 

  • Open until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 

- Winn Dixie Williston 

  • Open as usual as of Tuesday morning. Possible closing time was being discussed amongst management.  

Gas stations

Island Jiffy in Cedar Key announced via social media that Hudson Food stores has changed hours for both of the stores located on the island. 

- Downtown Jiffy 

  • Tuesday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (could close earlier depending on weather) 
  • Wednesday, Aug. 30 (hours pending storm's path) 

- Island Jiffy 

  • Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. (could close earlier depending on weather) 

*Note: Per the social post: "when the Island Jiffy closes on Tuesday 8/29, the gas pumps will be turned off and secured until the passing of the storm. Please fuel up ahead of time if you need to do so."

  • Wednesday, Aug. 30 (hours pending storm's path) 

Folks are encouraged to follow Island Jiffy on Facebook for updated information on the stores. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.