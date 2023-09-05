Hurricane Idalia Resource Guide for Impacted Residents

Federal Resources:
· FEMA Individual Assistance
o Disaster survivors may apply for the Individuals and Households Program or check their application status at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA app. Survivors may also apply and check their application status at a Disaster Recovery Center.
o Disaster survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a Text Telephone (TTY) may call 800-462-7585. Disaster survivors who use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) may call 800-621-3362.
o FEMA Individual Assistance is available in Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Pasco, Suwannee & Taylor counties
· Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Assistance
o Disaster survivors may apply for SBA Disaster Loan Assistance at www.disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, or calling 1-800-659-2955.
State Resources:
· The State Assistance Information Line is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding Hurricane Idalia.
o The SAIL hotline is: 1-800-342-3557.
· Florida 5-1-1 provides up-to date information for real time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida.
· Disaster Legal Helplines
o Any County in Florida may use the helpline at 1-833-514-22940
o For Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, and Taylor Counties please use Three River Legal Services at 352-372-0519
o Questions about landlord tenant evictions in Citrus County, contact Community Legal Services at 1-800-405-1412
· Department of Children and Families (DCF) Family Resource Centers
o Taylor County
§ Battlefront Ministries, 1000 S Jefferson St. Perry FL 32340
o Madison County
§ DCF Office, 521 Demorest St Live Oak, FL 32060
o Suwannee County
§ The Bridge, 1135 E US 90 Madison, FL 32340
· Business Recovery Center
o FloridaCommerce, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Citizens Property Insurance, and Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are co-locating business resources for communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
o Horseshoe Beach Marina, 262 3rd St, Horseshoe Beach, FL 32648
o Business owners and employees can get in-person assistance with recovery resources starting at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Florida Price Gouging Hotline
o 1-866-966-7226
Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster:
· Feeding Sites
o Mercy Chefs
§ Suwannee County
· Suwannee Middle School, 1730 Walker Ave SW, Live Oak FL 32064
o Operation BBQ Relief
§ Madsion County
· Madison County High School, 2649 E US Highway 90, Madison, FL 32340
§ Levy County
· 137 Highway 40 W, Inglis, FL 34449
· 717 2nd St. Cedar Key, FL 32625
· 2201 N Young Blvd, Chiefland, FL 32626
§ Suwannee County
· 6868 US-129, Live Oak, FL 32060
§ Taylor County
· 1900 S Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32348
· 1310 1st Ave S, Steinhatchee, FL 32359
o Salvation Army
§ Dixie County
· Old Town Elementary-221 SE 136 AVE Old Town FL 32680
· Roy Ward Sports Complex, 4 NE 241 St Cross City, FL 32628
§ Levy County
· 717 2nd St., Cedar Key, FL
§ Taylor County
· 2057 S Byron Butler Pkwy Ste 1, Perry, FL 32348
o Feeding Florida
§ Lafayette County
· Mayo Baptist Church, 916 N. Fletcher Avenue, Mayo, FL, 32066
§ Suwannee County
· Suwannee Church of God, 9828 US 129 S. Live Oak, FL
§ Jefferson County
· Jefferson County Library, 375 S. Water Street Monticello, FL
§ Madison County
· Fellowship Baptist Church, 1997 NE Colin Kelly Highway, Madison FL
· Lee Library, 190 SE County Rd 255 Lee, FL
· Crisis Cleanup
o 1-800-451-1954
o Can connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who can assist with:
§ Cut fallen trees
§ Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal
§ Tarping roofs
§ Mold mitigation
o Services are free but not guaranteed due to the overwhelming needs
o Hotline open through September 15
· Bay Area Legal Services
o 833-514-2940, available 24 hours a day
o Regional provider in the Tampa Bay area (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota). However, anyone in the state can apply for services.
o Free civil legal aid programs to disaster survivors with related issues.
· Islamic Relief USA:
o 972-658-034, not a public facing number
o Volunteers can support debris removal, muck and gut, disaster assessments and shelter operations.
· All Hands and Hearts
o Intake phone number set up by EOD
o Following your phone call, they will send out a quick assessment team and come back to provide muck and gut work. Once that is completed, they can also provide mold sanitization.
· One more Child
o Work with foster children, single mothers, family support, victims of child hunger to distribute supplies/resources.
o Live Oak First Baptist Church: Pastor Steve Sweitzer can be reached at 1-386-362-1583
o Perry First Baptist Church:
