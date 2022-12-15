Human remains found in Gilchrist County

BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified.
Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body. At this time, no identification has been made.
The investigation is active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.