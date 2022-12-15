Human remains found in Gilchrist County

Above is a Google Maps look at the Sun Springs area in Gilchrist County, where human remains were located on Dec. 5.

BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified.

Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body. At this time, no identification has been made.

The investigation is active.

