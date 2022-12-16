The human remains found on Dec. 5 in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County have been identified as missing Dixie County teenager, Demiah Appling, according to a news release on the Dixie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
A search had been ongoing for the juvenile since she was first reported missing on Oct. 16.
According to the news release, investigators determined that Appling was the victim of a homicide.
"Sheriff (Darby) Butler would like to recognize the hard work of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, The Florida Department of Corrections, the District 8 Medical Examiner's Office, and the State Attorney's Office for their assistance on this case," the news release said.
"The Dixie County Sheriff's Office will continue their investigation and partnership with other agencies to ensure that the people responsible for Demiah's death are held accountable," the news release said.
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone who may have information to contact their tipline at 352-498-1245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.