How Eligible Households Can Connect to the Internet

The Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program helps millions of households get and save on internet service
(Family Features) High-speed internet service is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for everyone, everywhere.
From doing homework to using telehealth, working remotely, connecting with family and friends and more, internet is needed for everyday life, but the cost can make it hard for many to afford.
To help ensure all Americans can share in and contribute to today’s internet-based society and economy, Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Launched Dec. 31, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) oversees the program to help eligible households gain access to affordable high-speed internet service.
“For many households, the cost of groceries, gas and rent can eat up the monthly budget, putting internet access out of reach,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. “The ACP is the nation’s largest-ever broadband affordability effort, supporting internet connections in millions of households. That’s progress, but we want to do more to get out the word about this powerful program and reach families that may not know about this benefit.”
How the Program Works
The ACP provides eligible households a savings of $30 per month toward internet service or $75 per month for eligible households living on qualifying Tribal lands. Taking part in the ACP could make internet service free if the savings covers the entire price of the plan. Eligible participants will not receive additional money back if their bill is less than the discount. Eligible households can also receive a one-time savings of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers. The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household (a group of people who live together and share money even if they are not related). As of June 2023, more than 18 million households have enrolled in the program and are connected to high-speed internet services they need.
How to Enroll
Visit GetInternet.gov and submit your application or print out a mail-in application. Households with questions about eligibility or how to apply, or need to request a paper application, can call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.
