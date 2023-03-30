HORSESHOE BEACH — This Saturday is the 13th annual Horseshoe Beach Spring Festival.
The votes are in and the Grand Marshal is Maxie Puerner. The library would like to thank all those who voted.
Puerner will have a place of honor following the color guard in the parade, which starts at 11 a.m. She will be followed by the Dixie County High School Marching Band, Shriners and a host of local floats. Throughout the day, there will be over 50 vendors selling arts, crafts, food, jewelry, face painting, etc.
Nick Kirby will be entertaining us with live music. This day of family fun will wrap up at 3 p.m. with a giant deluxe raffle to take place at City Hall.
There are over 40 prizes from a Yeti Cooler, Window A/C Unit, and 50” Smart TV, Weber Portable Gas Grill to hand turned bowls, Boat Totes and lots of gift baskets and gift certificates – and you do not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets are for sale in Horseshoe Beach at the library and will be for sale all day the day of the festival. For a complete list of raffle prizes, please visit the Horseshoe Beach Library website at www.horseshoelibrary.com.
Don’t miss this full-day festival in beautiful Horseshoe Beach, sponsored by and in support of the Horseshoe Beach Library.
FUN FOR ALL AND ALL FOR FUN!!!
