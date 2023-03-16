Horseshoe Beach Library to hold 13th annual Spring Festival

HORSESHOE BEACH — The Horseshoe Beach Library will hold its 13th annual Spring Festival on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Horseshoe Beach on Highway 351 west.
The local library was begun in 2007. This nonprofit library is fully self-sufficient, staffed by volunteers, and funded by generous contributions and fundraisers. One such fundraiser is their annual Spring Festival.
The festival features vendors selling a variety of arts, crafts and food throughout the day. There will be a parade beginning at 11 a.m. featuring the Dixie County High School Band, The Shriner’s Crazy Cars, and a variety of creative local floats. There will be face painting for the kids, and Nick Kerby will be entertaining with live music throughout the day.
Over 40 quality items will be raffled off to raise funds for the Library, and you do not have to be present to win. A Yeti Cooler, a 50-inch Smart TV, a Window A/C Unit, a Weber Portable Gas Grill, custom turned bowls, lots of gift certificates and more. To see an ever-expanding list of raffle items, please visit the Library web site listed below.
Come and enjoy a fun-filled day in the beautiful coastal community of Horseshoe Beach. You won’t be disappointed. All For Fun and Fun for All!!
This event is sponsored by and in support of the Horseshoe Beach Library. For complete information about the festival, visit the Horseshoe Library web site at www.horseshoe library.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.