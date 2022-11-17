A handful of Veteran’s Day events were cancelled in and around Levy County this past week due to the unknowns of Hurricane Nicole and the impact it could have on the area.
But once the rains cleared out by the weekend, there was one event that still went on as scheduled. This was the Give Thanks Veterans Day Music Festival at Homestead Park in Williston on Saturday.
The festival, organized by Premier Events NCF, featured food trucks, several vendors, free haircuts for veterans, a flag pole dedication and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.