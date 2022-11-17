A handful of Veteran’s Day events were cancelled in and around Levy County this past week due to the unknowns of Hurricane Nicole and the impact it could have on the area.

But once the rains cleared out by the weekend, there was one event that still went on as scheduled. This was the Give Thanks Veterans Day Music Festival at Homestead Park in Williston on Saturday.

The festival, organized by Premier Events NCF, featured food trucks, several vendors, free haircuts for veterans, a flag pole dedication and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.