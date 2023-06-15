WILLISTON — Homestead Park celebrated its one-year anniversary this past weekend with music, shopping, food and much more.
The festivities kicked off Friday with live music from Houston Keen as well as a wine tasting.
The celebration continued into Saturday, with a full schedule of events and activities that included a Bluegrass Fest, with special performances by Patchwork and Pasture Work, food trucks, vendor shopping and more.
Additionally, during the evening, folks could also be spotted playing corn hole and participating in ax throwing competitions. Others in attendance could be seen socializing with friends/family or listening to music.
As part of its one-year anniversary, Homestead also had white and orange birthday cupcakes and a photo booth that featured a backdrop with black, orange and white balloons. The park was also doing giveaways and offering a chance for attendees to receive their first drink for free after 2 p.m.
Matt Crandell, who is the CEO and President of Homestead Tiny Enterprises, described the last year as “crazy,” noting there was a lot of learning, especially when it came to the food and beverage industry.
“In the last six months, we’ve really started to create a real organization,” he said. “That’s the biggest part.”
“When we started out, it was kind of ‘try and see’ if things work,” Crandell said. “And now, we’re more like ‘make things work.’”
Crandell also talked about the growth Homestead has seen since the summer of 2022.
“We’ve made a lot of changes that I think have added to the ability to bring people from farther away,” he said, adding that they have started doing bigger events, as well.
Sami Crandell, who is Matt’s daughter and general manager at Homestead Park, also discussed the growth and some of the recent new additions. This includes retail shops for small businesses as well as Got Wood Williston, an ax-throwing venue situated inside the park.
Sami said the goal is to be more than just a family business.
“We also want to bring in some outside businesses and create more of a community culture here,” she said.
Sami said they are also hoping to bring Sad Donkey Coffee next door to the park, as well. It is currently located at Homestead Tiny Resorts, also in Williston.
Matt also noted Homestead’s popularity with hosting events, especially with private occasions, which he said has really picked up steam lately.
“We got a private events tent around the back in the woods here,” he said. “It’s becoming a place for people to come and do corporate events, personal events, parties...”
An event location is ultimately what Matt said they have become at Homestead.
“We’ve kind of found our niche,” he said. “We’re an event location that specializes in things like cornhole and ax throwing and we’ve become sort of a destination for events.”
