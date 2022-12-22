Holidays Around the World

What is Christmas like in China?
China has a festive Christmas, where younger people celebrate it as a romantic holiday. They exchange gifts and date, so Christmas in China is a lot like Valentine’s Day. Surprisingly, only a few people have a Christmas tree. Similar to America, those who celebrate Christmas in China have a feast. Instead of turkey and stuffing, the menu would include roast pork and jiaozi, which are Chinese dumplings, spring rolls, huoshao (baked rolls with or without stuffing), and rice. It is a tradition to eat at least one apple on Christmas Eve. China also celebrates Christmas on the same day as us, December 25th! In China, people believe that Santa has sisters, not elves, and lives in the North pole. The Chinese Santa plays the saxophone. He is known as “Sheng dan lao ren” , which means Old Christmas Man. Instead of a sleigh, Santa rides in a bright fireball that can be seen flying over Southern China. He wears a green shirt with a purple-colored collar and sleeves with hems called hanfu. A fun fact is that China is home to the ‘Christmas Capital of the World’. The city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has over 600 factories, which make the majority of the lights and decorations that are found in shops, homes, and streets all over the world. So when you hang your lights and decorations, they were probably “made in China”!
What is Christmas like in the United Kingdom?
Christmas is my personal favorite holiday, but everyone has different opinions and that is okay! In this month’s paper we will tell you about Christmas around the world. I hope you enjoy!! Christmas is different in the UK. Americans celebrate Christmas in one day – December 25. In the UK, it often lasts for 10 days and can sometimes go on for nearly a month. In case you are wondering, they DO celebrate Christmas Eve! In the United Kingdom, Christmas Eve is both the religious and secular start to the festive season at the end of the year. For Christians, the celebration of the birth of Jesus is an extremely important part of the festivities. Just in case you want to know, this is the traditional feast to have in the UK! They gather together with all of the fixings for a traditional British holiday feast. They feature classic dishes like holiday roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, braised red cabbage, and pureed parsnips, plus classic English Trifle and Christmas plum pudding. And for fun, don’t forget the Christmas crackers for the guests. Another fact about Christmas in the UK is that they call Santa “Father Christmas”!
What is Christmas like in Austria?
Every country celebrates Christmas in distinct and unique ways. Austria’s Christmas is commonly referred to as “Frohliche Weihnachten” in German. A couple of their traditions to celebrate this holiday are being with their families, baking biscuits, advent wreaths and calendars. There is also another tradition with Barbara Twigs, which is a tradition that takes place on December 4th. People cut small twigs from cherry trees, also referred to as forcythias. The twigs are inserted into a vase and put inside. It is a sign of luck in health in the future year. Saint Nickolas, Austria’s Santa, and Krampus, Santa’s beast-like horned helper, visit each house. Krampus accompanies Santa and punishes “naughty” children with his rod. He uses a mixture called smoking made of blaze, incense, palm branches, and consecrated herbals to spread a scent around the house. They believe this custom wards off evil spirits and misfortune outside of the house. In Austria, some children don’t believe in Santa Claus, but they believe in the Christkind, or Christ Child, who delivers presents instead. The child is usually pictured with blonde locks, wings, and a halo. In Austria, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are celebrated on the same days as in America. Some of their Christmas feast foods are dumplings, red cabbage, and roast goose or duck, also accompanied by apples, and chestnuts or cloves. The origin of Austrian Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Christ and has a religious meaning. Well that’s Austrian Christmas for you! How does your country celebrate Christmas?
What is Christmas like in Canada?
In Canada, the main Christmas meal is often roast turkey with vegetables and ‘all the trimmings’, like mashed potatoes and vegetables. Canadians like to decorate their houses with Christmas trees, lights, and other decorations. There’s often Christmas stockings hung by the fireplace ready for Santa! Christmas in Canada is celebrated in much the same way as it is in other Western countries. As it is across the world, December 25th is the official holiday in Canada. Many Canadians also take time off on the afternoon of the 24th (Christmas Eve), as well as Boxing Day, which is celebrated on the 26th. French-speaking Canadians frequently attend midnight masses and Christmas Eve feasts. In the US and Canada, some people call Santa “Kris Kringle”, which originates from the German word Christkind or Christ child. Christmas was essentially a religious festival in the early days of New France (Canada). In 1645, French colonists gathered together in a church in Québec City to attend midnight mass and began to sing Chantons Noé, an old Christmas carol that they had brought from France. A fun fact about Canada’s Christmas is that every year, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia gives a Christmas tree to the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
What is Christmas like in China?
China has a festive Christmas, where younger people celebrate it as a romantic holiday. They exchange gifts and date, so Christmas in China is a lot like Valentine’s Day. Surprisingly, only a few people have a Christmas tree. Similar to America, those who celebrate Christmas in China have a feast. Instead of turkey and stuffing, the menu would include roast pork and jiaozi, which are Chinese dumplings, spring rolls, huoshao (baked rolls with or without stuffing), and rice. It is a tradition to eat at least one apple on Christmas Eve. China also celebrates Christmas on the same day as us, December 25th!
In China, people believe that Santa has sisters, not elves, and lives in the North pole. The Chinese Santa plays the saxophone. He is known as “Sheng dan lao ren” , which means Old Christmas Man. Instead of a sleigh, Santa rides in a bright fireball that can be seen flying over Southern China. He wears a green shirt with a purple-colored collar and sleeves with hems called hanfu.
A fun fact is that China is home to the ‘Christmas Capital of the World’. The city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province has over 600 factories, which make the majority of the lights and decorations that are found in shops, homes, and streets all over the world. So when you hang your lights and decorations, they were probably “made in China”!
What is Christmas like in the United Kingdom?
Christmas is my personal favorite holiday, but everyone has different opinions and that is okay! In this month’s paper we will tell you about Christmas around the world. I hope you enjoy!!
Christmas is different in the UK. Americans celebrate Christmas in one day – December 25. In the UK, it often lasts for 10 days and can sometimes go on for nearly a month. In case you are wondering, they DO celebrate Christmas Eve! In the United Kingdom, Christmas Eve is both the religious and secular start to the festive season at the end of the year. For Christians, the celebration of the birth of Jesus is an extremely important part of the festivities.
Just in case you want to know, this is the traditional feast to have in the UK! They gather together with all of the fixings for a traditional British holiday feast. They feature classic dishes like holiday roast beef, Yorkshire pudding, braised red cabbage, and pureed parsnips, plus classic English Trifle and Christmas plum pudding. And for fun, don’t forget the Christmas crackers for the guests. Another fact about Christmas in the UK is that they call Santa “Father Christmas”!
What is Christmas like in Austria?
Every country celebrates Christmas in distinct and unique ways. Austria’s Christmas is commonly referred to as “Frohliche Weihnachten” in German. A couple of their traditions to celebrate this holiday are being with their families, baking biscuits, advent wreaths and calendars. There is also another tradition with Barbara Twigs, which is a tradition that takes place on December 4th. People cut small twigs from cherry trees, also referred to as forcythias. The twigs are inserted into a vase and put inside. It is a sign of luck in health in the future year.
Saint Nickolas, Austria’s Santa, and Krampus, Santa’s beast-like horned helper, visit each house. Krampus accompanies Santa and punishes “naughty” children with his rod. He uses a mixture called smoking made of blaze, incense, palm branches, and consecrated herbals to spread a scent around the house. They believe this custom wards off evil spirits and misfortune outside of the house. In Austria, some children don’t believe in Santa Claus, but they believe in the Christkind, or Christ Child, who delivers presents instead. The child is usually pictured with blonde locks, wings, and a halo.
In Austria, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are celebrated on the same days as in America. Some of their Christmas feast foods are dumplings, red cabbage, and roast goose or duck, also accompanied by apples, and chestnuts or cloves. The origin of Austrian Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Christ and has a religious meaning. Well that’s Austrian Christmas for you! How does your country celebrate Christmas?
What is Christmas like in Canada?
In Canada, the main Christmas meal is often roast turkey with vegetables and ‘all the trimmings’, like mashed potatoes and vegetables. Canadians like to decorate their houses with Christmas trees, lights, and other decorations. There’s often Christmas stockings hung by the fireplace ready for Santa! Christmas in Canada is celebrated in much the same way as it is in other Western countries.
As it is across the world, December 25th is the official holiday in Canada. Many Canadians also take time off on the afternoon of the 24th (Christmas Eve), as well as Boxing Day, which is celebrated on the 26th. French-speaking Canadians frequently attend midnight masses and Christmas Eve feasts.
In the US and Canada, some people call Santa “Kris Kringle”, which originates from the German word Christkind or Christ child. Christmas was essentially a religious festival in the early days of New France (Canada). In 1645, French colonists gathered together in a church in Québec City to attend midnight mass and began to sing Chantons Noé, an old Christmas carol that they had brought from France. A fun fact about Canada’s Christmas is that every year, the Canadian province of Nova Scotia gives a Christmas tree to the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.