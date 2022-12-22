Editor’s note: The article’s seen below were written by students who are a part of the gifted program at Bronson Elementary School with the assistance of their teacher, Daniel Galpin. The Levy Citizen will be working with Galpin and his students as they look to build on their writing and researching skills. Each month, the students will work on putting together an article that will then be published in the newspaper. The topics that they write about will be different every month. For this month, the theme was “Holidays Around the World.” The students chose a country to research and wrote an article about how they celebrate Christmas or another winter holiday.

Editor’s note: The article’s seen below were written by students who are a part of the gifted program at Bronson Elementary School with the assistance of their teacher, Daniel Galpin. The Levy Citizen will be working with Galpin and his students as they look to build on their writing and researching skills. Each month, the students will work on putting together an article that will then be published in the newspaper. The topics that they write about will be different every month. For this month, the theme was “Holidays Around the World.” The students chose a country to research and wrote an article about how they celebrate Christmas or another winter holiday.